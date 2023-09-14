 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
D’Andre Swift scores first TD as an Eagle

The RB had himself a night on Thursday against the Vikings.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t want to name an RB1 heading into the season, but admitted they would go with whoever had the hot hand, and that was undoubtedly D’Andre Swift on Thursday night against the Vikings. Late in the fourth quarter, Swift finally broke through the defense and into the endzone for his first touchdown with the Eagles, this after 23 carries for 166 yards on the night.

