The Eagles are down to just 2 healthy running backs after Boston Scott is ruled out with a concussion

The Eagles are down to just two healthy running backs after Boston Scott was sidelined on Thursday against the Vikings and ended up being ruled out with a concussion. Scott had five carries for 40 yards before leaving the game, a game in which they were already without Kenny Gainwell who is dealing with a rib injury.

Gainwell was RB1 in the team’s season opener, but D’Andre Swift was getting the majority of carries in Week 2. Swift had 18 carries for 107 yards on Thursday before the Eagles sent Rashaad Penny onto the field for his first carry in Philly. Penny also took on kick return duties against the Vikings with both Scott and Quez Watkins out.

For a group that had pretty impressive depth coming into the season, and was at least early considering a committee approach to the position, they’ll now need to lean on Swift to take a bigger role. Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke after the Week 1 game about the new Eagles rusher only getting two carries, admitting that wasn’t nearly enough for the talented player, and that was more than evident after his performance in Week 2.