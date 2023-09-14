2 Eagles questionable to return to Vikings game [UPDATE]

[UPDATE]: Both Avonte Maddox (shoulder) and Quez Watkins (hamstring) were officially ruled out shortly after halftime.

There hasn’t been much to celebrate early in the Eagles-Vikings Thursday Night Football game, but the defense had been the silver lining. So, of course, it was time for an injury to the group. Cornerback Avonte Maddox stayed down on the sideline after a hit before going into the medical tent with what looked like a left shoulder injury. He was later listed as questionable to return.

The Vikings immediately took advantage of the thin secondary, and two plays later, ended up in the endzone for their first score of the game.

The CB group is already light with James Bradberry out as he continues through concussion protocol, and while both head coach Nick Sirianni and DC Sean Desai talked about their confidence in Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich probably wasn’t expected to be such a big contributor so early in the season.

Maddox has had his share of injury issues during his Philly career, and after missing nearly half of the 2022 season, looked to be back in shape this year.

Let’s hope Maddox’s injury isn’t something serious, and he’s able to get back on the field sooner rather than later.

The CB wasn’t the only Eagles player questionable to get back in the game, with WR Quez Watkins seen working out his hamstring on the sideline since early in the first quarter. He was in the medical tent before trying to run it out with a heating pad.