Eagles-Vikings inactives: Fletcher Cox will play

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The following seven Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Kenneth Gainwell, James Bradberry, Reed Blankenship, Tanner McKee, Tyler Steen, Albert Okwuegbunam, and Moro Ojomo.

Fletcher Cox is notably active despite being ruled questionable to play. Reports were indicating that he was likely to give it a go on Thursday night. His snap counts might be a little more limited than normal as he plays through a rib injury.

Gainwell, Bradberry, and Blankenship were ruled out on the final injury report.

Gainwell’s absence means Rashaad Penny is active after being a healthy scratch in Week 1. He should see some carries ... the question is: how many? D’Andre Swift is the favorite to lead Eagles running backs in touches. Boston Scott could also be in the mix to a lesser extent.

Bradberry being out means Josh Jobe is starting at cornerback across from Darius Slay. Big test for him going up against a Vikings receiving corps that features Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and K.J. Osborn. One would think the Eagles will try to shadow Jefferson with Slay but we’ll see.

Blankenship’s absence means it’ll be Justin Evans and ... someone else starting at safety. Guessing it’ll be the veteran Terrell Edmunds since he at least had a minor role last week while Sydney Brown didn’t even play a single defensive snap. Perhaps they’d consider moving Avonte Maddox to the back end and have Mario Goodrich — who is active for the first time this season, along with Eli Ricks — in the slot?

Nakobe Dean is missing the first of at least four games on injured reserve. The Eagles have Christian Elliss, Zach Cunningham, and Nicholas Morrow active at linebacker. Tonight marks Morrow’s first game with Philly. Will the Eagles mix Evans, Edmunds, and/or Nolan Smith in at linebacker? Something to monitor.

Under the NFL’s new third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Steen is the Eagles’ ninth offensive lineman.

Okwuegbunam is the fourth tight end behind Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra.

Ojomo has six defensive tackles ahead of him on the depth chart. Caught up in a numbers crunch.

Punt returner Britain Covey and and punter Arryn Siposs are active, as expected, after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Vikings starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw is ACTIVE despite pregame buzz that he would NOT play. Darrisaw was ruled questionable to play on the final injury report.

Vikings starting edge rusher Marcus Davenport is also active after being ruled questionable and not playing in Week 1.

C Garrett Bradbury

QB Jaren Hall

TE Nick Muse

OLB Andre Carter II

DL Jaquelin Roy