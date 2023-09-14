Eagles roster moves ahead of Vikings game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings. An overview:

P Arryn Siposs and WR/PR Britain Covey were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Note: teams can temporarily promote practice squad players up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. These players were already called up in Week 1 so this second elevation means they have one more remaining.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

ARRYN SIPOSS

Relative to very low expectations, Siposs did a nice job punting for the Eagles in Week 2. We’ll see how he does again here. He’s fighting to earn his roster spot back.

BRITAIN COVEY

Covey will serve as the Eagles’ punt returner. He did a nice job with two returns for 30 yards last week, including a long of 25. That play helped to set up an 11-play, 50-yard drive that resulted in a 56-yard field goal.