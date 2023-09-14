 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles vs. Vikings Week 2 game preview and predictions

How are you feeling about this matchup?

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Not totally sure how to feel about this one.

On one hand, the Philadelphia Eagles are coming off an ugly Week 1 performance. They’re also banged up. No James Bradberry, no Reed Blankenship, no Nakobe Dean. The Minnesota Vikings’ offense might be able to capitalize with Kirk Cousins having Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, and T.J. Hockenson to throw to. The Vikes could be the more desperate team as they try to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.

On the other hand, it’s the home opener in Philly. The crowd is going to be juiced. The Eagles are going to be motivated to show that they’re a better team than they looked in Week 1. Jalen Carter is going to be able to take advantage of a weak Vikings interior offensive line. Cousins in prime time is not something to feel good about betting on.

I’ve landed on this game being a bit of a shootout. The Eagles’ offense will rebound. They’ll remember Dallas Goedert is on the team and they won’t be unnecessarily force-feeding Kenneth Gainwell, who is out. The Vikings are going to be able to take advantage of Philly’s vulnerable middle of the field defense. Even if he plays great, Darius Slay likely won’t be able to shut down Jefferson to the same extent that he did last year.

The feeling here is the Eagles advance to 2-0 in dramatic fashion.

My predictions:

Score prediction: 30 to 27, Eagles win ... in overtime.

Bold prediction: Jalen Carter has two sacks. If you don’t think that’s bold, consider Carter would pass Quinnen Williams’ rookie season sack total (2.5) through his first two games. There’s also this:

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.

