NFL Week 2 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Our Week 2 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 1, Joe Santoliquito and John Stolnis are tied for first place (unpicked games count as losses so Joe is really 12-4, not 12-3). The BGN Community is in second-to-last.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, no one’s faith was shaken from the New England Patriots matchup to the point where they’re willing to take the Minnesota Vikings. It’s interesting because the line has been trending in Minny’s favor. But it’s very hard to bet on Kirk Cousins in primetime as he plays in front of a raucous Philly crowd.

BGN Community record: 7-9

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and open the article from the front page.)

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 8%
    Vikings
    (19 votes)
  • 91%
    Eagles
    (200 votes)
219 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 7%
    Seahawks
    (13 votes)
  • 92%
    Lions
    (169 votes)
182 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 92%
    Chargers
    (168 votes)
  • 7%
    Titans
    (13 votes)
181 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 62%
    Chiefs
    (111 votes)
  • 37%
    Jaguars
    (67 votes)
178 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 79%
    Packers
    (142 votes)
  • 20%
    Falcons
    (36 votes)
178 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 30%
    Ravens
    (52 votes)
  • 69%
    Bengals
    (118 votes)
170 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 38%
    Bears
    (61 votes)
  • 61%
    Buccaneers
    (99 votes)
160 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 5%
    Raiders
    (9 votes)
  • 94%
    Bills
    (157 votes)
166 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 64%
    Colts
    (104 votes)
  • 35%
    Texans
    (57 votes)
161 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 83%
    Giants
    (129 votes)
  • 16%
    Cardinals
    (26 votes)
155 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 87%
    49ers
    (137 votes)
  • 12%
    Rams
    (20 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 25%
    Jets
    (41 votes)
  • 74%
    Cowboys
    (121 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 32%
    Commanders
    (50 votes)
  • 67%
    Broncos
    (106 votes)
156 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 83%
    Dolphins
    (127 votes)
  • 16%
    Patriots
    (25 votes)
152 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 81%
    Saints
    (122 votes)
  • 18%
    Panthers
    (28 votes)
150 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 66%
    Browns
    (101 votes)
  • 33%
    Steelers
    (50 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

