NFL Week 2 Game Picks

Our Week 2 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 1, Joe Santoliquito and John Stolnis are tied for first place (unpicked games count as losses so Joe is really 12-4, not 12-3). The BGN Community is in second-to-last.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, no one’s faith was shaken from the New England Patriots matchup to the point where they’re willing to take the Minnesota Vikings. It’s interesting because the line has been trending in Minny’s favor. But it’s very hard to bet on Kirk Cousins in primetime as he plays in front of a raucous Philly crowd.
BGN Community record: 7-9
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
(If you can’t see the polls, click here and open the article from the front page.)
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
8%
Vikings
-
91%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
7%
Seahawks
-
92%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
92%
Chargers
-
7%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
62%
Chiefs
-
37%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
79%
Packers
-
20%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
30%
Ravens
-
69%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
38%
Bears
-
61%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
5%
Raiders
-
94%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
64%
Colts
-
35%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
83%
Giants
-
16%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
87%
49ers
-
12%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
25%
Jets
-
74%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
32%
Commanders
-
67%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
83%
Dolphins
-
16%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
81%
Saints
-
18%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
66%
Browns
-
33%
Steelers
Loading comments...