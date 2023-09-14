NFL Week 2 Game Picks

Our Week 2 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 1, Joe Santoliquito and John Stolnis are tied for first place (unpicked games count as losses so Joe is really 12-4, not 12-3). The BGN Community is in second-to-last.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, no one’s faith was shaken from the New England Patriots matchup to the point where they’re willing to take the Minnesota Vikings. It’s interesting because the line has been trending in Minny’s favor. But it’s very hard to bet on Kirk Cousins in primetime as he plays in front of a raucous Philly crowd.

BGN Community record: 7-9

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Vikings

Eagles vote view results 8% Vikings (19 votes)

91% Eagles (200 votes) 219 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Seahawks

Lions vote view results 7% Seahawks (13 votes)

92% Lions (169 votes) 182 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Chargers

Titans vote view results 92% Chargers (168 votes)

7% Titans (13 votes) 181 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Chiefs

Jaguars vote view results 62% Chiefs (111 votes)

37% Jaguars (67 votes) 178 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Packers

Falcons vote view results 79% Packers (142 votes)

20% Falcons (36 votes) 178 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Ravens

Bengals vote view results 30% Ravens (52 votes)

69% Bengals (118 votes) 170 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Bears

Buccaneers vote view results 38% Bears (61 votes)

61% Buccaneers (99 votes) 160 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Raiders

Bills vote view results 5% Raiders (9 votes)

94% Bills (157 votes) 166 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Colts

Texans vote view results 64% Colts (104 votes)

35% Texans (57 votes) 161 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Giants

Cardinals vote view results 83% Giants (129 votes)

16% Cardinals (26 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? 49ers

Rams vote view results 87% 49ers (137 votes)

12% Rams (20 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Jets

Cowboys vote view results 25% Jets (41 votes)

74% Cowboys (121 votes) 162 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Commanders

Broncos vote view results 32% Commanders (50 votes)

67% Broncos (106 votes) 156 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Dolphins

Patriots vote view results 83% Dolphins (127 votes)

16% Patriots (25 votes) 152 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Saints

Panthers vote view results 81% Saints (122 votes)

18% Panthers (28 votes) 150 votes total Vote Now