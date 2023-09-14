Eagles vs. Vikings: First quarter scores updates

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings for their Week 2 home opener on Thursday Night Football, and The Linc should be rocking!

Things were a little sluggish for the Eagles last week, but a good boost of energy from Philly fans should be just what they need to get back to the dynamic team we all know they can be. The Vikings had a rough start to open their season last weekend, losing to the Bucs after QB Baker Mayfield admitted he figured out their defensive calls — if Mayfield can do it, I have no doubt Jalen Hurts can, too.

Still, Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson will be playing with a chip on his shoulder after being severely limited by Darius Slay last season, so no doubt it’ll be a good matchup. Just hopefully, a much better game for the Eagles than their opponent. (And, hopefully we don’t have as much special teams to complain about this week.)

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

