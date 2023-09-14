Eagles News: Philadelphia must capitalize on “one of the worst cornerback rooms in the league”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Week 2 Preview: Fantasy football advice, betting tips and matchups to watch - PFF

Fantasy breakout: WR DeVonta Smith. Smith had a solid performance in Week 1, catching seven passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. But he averaged just 6.7 yards per reception and 1.27 yards per route run. He should have no problem going way over 50 yards in Week 2, as the Vikings have one of the worst cornerback rooms in the league. Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-7). Matchup to watch: Eagles RT Lane Johnson vs. Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter. Johnson is the NFL’s best right tackle, but he’ll have his hands full with Hunter in Week 2. Hunter recorded two hurries and a sack in Week 1 and finally looks healthy. But if Johnson can neutralize him on Thursday, the Vikings don’t have a lot of other options to create pressure on the defensive line.

Fantasy football Shadow Report: DeVonta Smith in good spot in Week 2 - ESPN+

Advantageous matchups: Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and A.J. Brown vs. Vikings’ Akayleb Evans, Josh Metellus and Byron Murphy Jr. The Vikings’ new-look cornerback room debuted in Week 1, with Murphy and Evans handling the perimeter and S/CB Metellus manning the slot. The result was a pair of solid-to-good stat lines for Mike Evans (6-66-1) and Chris Godwin (5-51-0), and rookie Trey Palmer also found the end zone. Murphy is a solid corner, but Brown and especially Smith will see enough of Evans, Metellus and rookie Mekhi Blackmon to allow a big game.

Eagles vs. Vikings: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

The Vikings defense will look different this season. They fired 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the season, and hired the aggressive-minded Brian Flores. While the scheme will change, the Vikings do not have strong corners. Their top guy is Byron Murphy, who they signed to a two year, $17.5 million contract this offseason. Their No. 2 is 2022 fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans, and their nickel is safety Josh Metellus. At linebacker, it’s old friend Jordan Hicks and 5’10 rookie sixth-round pick Ivan Pace. I would expect the Eagles to try to overcorrect for the lack of usage of Dallas Goedert Week 1 and try to get him some targets early. But certainly, the Eagles have to like the matchup of Brown, Smith, and Goedert vs. the Vikings’ back seven.

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 defense takeaways from the Patriots game - BGN

Overall, this was a fascinating defensive game to break down. There was a lot of good stuff for the Eagles coaches to learn from, both good and bad. The huge positive for me was the defensive line’s play (especially from light boxes) and how well they played the run. I think all 4 of the defensive tackles (Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, and Fletcher Cox) played really well. It was on show on the 1st defensive snap where Milton Williams fought through a double team in order to make the tackle. I saw a lot of comments about the lack of 5-man fronts, but I think some of this was game-specific. The Eagles had a lot of 5-man fronts on 1st down on the first few drives, but with the game going 16-0 early, I think it may have altered the plan slightly.

Eagles-Vikings Week 2 preview! - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski preview the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and make their weekly NFL picks against the spread.

Giving Props: Best bets for the Vikings against the Eagles - Daily Norseman

Vikings, 20.5 points: Over (-115) or Under (-105). The Vikings managed 17 points in Week 1, though they did turn the ball over three times, twice in Tampa territory. They managed just seven points against the Eagles last year, and their defensive front might be the NFL’s best. Given the state of the Vikings’ interior offensive line, this matchup could devolve into a potential nightmare. I’m afraid that the Vikings are going to be hard-pressed to get points on the board in this one. I hope that I’m wrong on this one, to be honest. The play: Under.

Sometimes overlooked, Milton Williams knows how to flip the switch - NBCSP

For all excitement about this Eagles defensive line, Williams can sometimes get lost. But he shouldn’t. The 2021 third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech had a really strong finish to his 2022 season and got off to a good start in the rotation in Week 1. While Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Fletcher Cox take the headlines among the defensive tackles, Williams flies under the radar for many fans. But not for his defensive coordinator. “Man, he was so physical,” Sean Desai said. “I think you saw that in the game, striking people, knocking people back at the point of attack. That’s a good edge and a toughness that he brings because he’s so consistent with it. Then he can convert, too, when it’s the play pass, and things like that, when he’s in there. He adds a little bit of rush element to win on it. He falls right in line.”

Eagles fans, help Light Up the Linc on Thursday night! - PE.com

Thursday will mark the home opener for the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s not the only debut in front of the frenzied 69,000+ fans who have waited 228 days since the NFC Championship celebration at Lincoln Financial Field. Fans will want to be in their seats early as the Eagles have an all-new light show extravaganza – Light Up the Linc – during the team introduction. Not only will fans get to witness this prime-time-worthy display, but they will also get to be a part of the action! Here’s how.

Taking the Points #2: Previewing Eagles Vikings on TNF - The SB Nation NFL Show

Chris Dunnells and Spence the King break down Week 2’s Thursday Night Football game between the Eagles and Vikings from every possible angle. Is the line for this game wrong? (1:40). Which point total makes the most sense? (10:58). Parlays for the Week: Conservative, aggressive, and otherwise (17:15). Who scores first? (27:32). What’s the best bet of the week in this game? (29:22). Everyone into the pool this week in fantasy football (31:58). The Marvel Cinematic Universe bet of the week (39:44). Best non TNF bet of the week (43:50). Aaron Rodgers is now out for the year (47:30).

