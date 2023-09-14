NFL Power Rankings: Week 2 Edition

Now that Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, it’s time for everyone’s favorite meaningful exercise: NFL Power Rankings! What differentiates these rankings from the others is that they’re the only truly accurate ones in the entire universe. And so let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack up ahead of Week 2.

BLG’S WEEK 2 NFL POWER RANKINGS

1 - Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 5) - Hard to have a better start to the season than shutting out a division rival in their own stadium 40-0. Dak Prescott didn’t exactly look sharp but Dallas didn’t need him to since their defense was so dominant.

2 - San Francisco 49ers (LW: 7) - The 49ers’ bad vibes have been reset by an impressive win in Pittsburgh. They reminded everyone they have a lot of talent. Brock Purdy is now 8-1 as a starter; it looks like he might not be a fluke after all.

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 1) - The Chiefs will be fine. They had some bad luck in a one-point loss. They were also missing two of their three best players in Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, who are set to return.

4 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 2) - Ugly win for the reigning NFC champs. Jalen Hurts and the Birds’ offensive line must be better moving forward. There’s reason to believe they will be.

5 - Miami Dolphins (LW: 14) - Ready to join TuAnon? Tagovailoa made some awesome throws while outshining Justin Herbert in Miami’s Week 1 shootout win. Of course, it helps when you have an unstoppable weapon like Tyreek Hill.

6 - Detroit Lions (LW: 9) - The Lions really needed to win that game. You can’t be the “it” team and lose to a KC side missing multiple stars. Kudos to Detroit for pulling it off. One could reasonably argue the game was more about the Chiefs losing it than the Lions winning it, however.

7 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (LW: 8) - Calvin Ridley is going to help Trevor Lawrence take the next step.

8 - Baltimore Ravens (LW: 12) - Since the beginning of 2021, Lamar Jackson has a 88.6 passer rating with 38 total touchdowns to 34 combined interceptions and fumbles. They need more of him, especially with lead back J.K. Dobbins now out for the year.

9 - Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 3) - Joe Burrow and the Bengals got off to an 0-2 start last year before eventually making it to the AFC Championship Game. Too early to panic. But one must wonder about his health.

10 - Cleveland Browns (LW: 18) - That Browns defense is for real. The Jim Schwartz effect.

11 - Buffalo Bills (LW: 4) - It’s often said that a game isn’t won or lost by a single player. Not true in this case. Buffalo is 1-0 right now if Josh Allen wasn’t as needlessly reckless as he was.

12 - Green Bay Packers (LW: 19) - Jordan Love isn’t Aaron Rodgers but he’s not leaving the Packers hopeless. Green Bay still has enough pieces to be a playoff contender in the NFC.

13 - New York Jets (LW: 6) - Losing Aaron Rodgers before he ever even completed a pass is pretty tough. Hard not to feel like you’re cursed when something that depressing happens. The Jets still have a good roster … but, let’s be real, Zach Wilson isn’t helping them achieve anything meaningful. The Jets have to get aggressive and trade for a real QB they can contend with.

14 - Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 11) - Of course the Chargers didn’t win that game. They never win that game.

15 - Atlanta Falcons (LW: 21) - Desmond Ridder had the lowest average intended air yards in Week 1, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Do the Falcons trust him to throw? It might not matter a ton if he gets a lot of help like he did in Week 1.

16 - Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 10) - Yikes. So much for the hype that they built up by looking good in the preseason. How much longer will Matt Canada have a job?

The Steelers offense has now gone 36 straight games under OC Matt Canada without gaining at least 400 yards of offense.



There have been 269 instances since 2021 where an offense has gained at least 400 yards in a game.



But again, ZERO by the Steelers during that span. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 11, 2023

17 - Seattle Seahawks (LW: 13) - Safe to say the most unexpected Week 1 losers? Doesn’t help when you lose both starting offensive tackles to injury.

18 - New Orleans Saints (LW: 16) - Jamaal Williams was fortunate to fall on a fumble that could’ve gave the game away late. The Saints are 1-0 by the skin of their teeth.

19 - Tennessee Titans (LW: 20) - With 2:17 left in the game, the Titans kicked a field goal from 4th-and-6 at the Saints’ 11-yard line to turn a four-point deficit into a one-point deficit. The Titans never touched the ball again. The football gods rightfully punished Mike Vrabel’s cowardice.

20 - Minnesota Vikings (LW: 17) - Kirk Cousins is still an empty stats padder. His three turnovers contributed to the Vikings losing their first one-score regular season game since the start of the 2022 season.

21 - New England Patriots (LW: 22) - A head coach sets your floor while a quarterback impacts your ceiling. The Patriots are solid under Bill Belichick. But Mac Jones isn’t scaring anybody.

22 - Los Angeles Rams (LW: 28) - Maybe the Rams aren’t tanking after all? Matthew Stafford looks healthy. There’s talk about LAR being the 2023 version of Seattle.

23 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 29) - Baker Mayfield’s Bucs deserve some credit for winning as five-point road underdogs. Playing in a weak division, they might be able to make more noise than expected.

24 - Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 27) - Jimmy Garoppolo is a win with quarterback and the Raiders won with him.

25 - Washington Commanders (LW: 24) - Needing to outscore Arizona 10 to 0 in the fourth quarter just to beat Josh Dobbs by four points is … not the best look.

26 - Denver Broncos (LW: 23) - The 2023 Broncos don’t look too different from the 2022 Broncos after one game.

27 - Carolina Panthers (LW: 25) - Only natural to expect a learning curve for Bryce Young. The Panthers were not helped by a Miles Sanders fumble that turned a tie game into a 17-10 Atlanta lead they never looked back from.

28 - Indianapolis Colts (LW: 31) - Anthony Richardson might be further in his development than expected? Nice Week 1 showing, albeit in a loss.

29 - Chicago Bears (LW: 26) - No Aaron Rodgers and yet Green Bay still owns them. Is everyone ready to admit that Justin Fields just isn’t good? The Bears messed up by not taking a quarterback at No. 1 overall. Maybe they can get Caleb Williams or another passer in the 2024 NFL Draft.

30 - Houston Texans (LW: 30) - The Texans are still bad. Not enough talent to hang with the big boys.

31 - Arizona Cardinals (LW: 32) - The Cards didn’t win … but they covered a 7.5-point spread! So, there’s that.

32 - New York Giants (LW: 15) - I don’t think the Giants will end the season as the worst team but they deserve this spot for now after such a lifeless Week 1 performance. That was pathetic.