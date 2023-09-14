What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Ugly Wins Are Still Wins Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!?!
Sunday’s game was a great reminder that being an Eagles fan is not good for your health. I am personally amazed to see how long some of my family members have survived being lifelong Eagles fans. I was unaware week one games could cause this much stress. At least, that’s what I am told.
I missed a good portion of the game this week because I went to go see Gannon be handed his first L as a head coach. I spent the day at FedEx Field, got food poisoning from said stadium’s food, and lost the A pillar cover for my SUV. But after going through the doomer comments for this game it seems I got off easy!
That being said, we won. And dubs don’t get asterisks next to them.
What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Oh No We Suck Again (1-0) Edition
JAKE ELLIOTT APPRECIATION POST (3-0)
SSSSSSLLLLLLLLAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY (10-0)
LOL Zeke
*CHEFS KISS* (16-0)
GODS DAMN IT SIPOSS
So Begins The Doom (16-0)
Pats TD (16-7)
Pats Score Again (16-14)
Jake Elliott Appreciation Post 2: More Jakey, More Makey (19-14)
There Is No Offense, Only Jake Elliott (22-14)
Honestly, just wanted to show this amazing catch.
Jake Elliott Appreciation Post 4 (25-14)
No one really commented on it, but I’m still posting it cause Jake Elliott is Him.
Not Ideal Defense
Pats Score Again (25-20)
There Was A Turnover
THE EAGLES DEFENSE HOLDS!
VICTORY SCREECH
So there you have it Bleeding Green. It was ugly, but it was a win. Hopefully tonight (or yesterday depending on when you read this) has the same result, but is a bit more clean cut.
I’ll see yous next Thursday. same Bleeding Green Time. Same Bleeding Green channel. And as always,
Poll
Do you miss Gannon already
-
11%
Yes
-
32%
NO
-
55%
Never
