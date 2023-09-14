 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

What They're Saying About The Eagles: Ugly Wins Are Still Wins Edition

By Negadelphia Norm
/ new
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!?!

Sunday’s game was a great reminder that being an Eagles fan is not good for your health. I am personally amazed to see how long some of my family members have survived being lifelong Eagles fans. I was unaware week one games could cause this much stress. At least, that’s what I am told.

I missed a good portion of the game this week because I went to go see Gannon be handed his first L as a head coach. I spent the day at FedEx Field, got food poisoning from said stadium’s food, and lost the A pillar cover for my SUV. But after going through the doomer comments for this game it seems I got off easy!

That being said, we won. And dubs don’t get asterisks next to them.

What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Oh No We Suck Again (1-0) Edition

JAKE ELLIOTT APPRECIATION POST (3-0)

SSSSSSLLLLLLLLAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY (10-0)

LOL Zeke

*CHEFS KISS* (16-0)

GODS DAMN IT SIPOSS

So Begins The Doom (16-0)

Pats TD (16-7)

Pats Score Again (16-14)

Jake Elliott Appreciation Post 2: More Jakey, More Makey (19-14)

There Is No Offense, Only Jake Elliott (22-14)

Honestly, just wanted to show this amazing catch.

Jake Elliott Appreciation Post 4 (25-14)

No one really commented on it, but I’m still posting it cause Jake Elliott is Him.

Not Ideal Defense

Pats Score Again (25-20)

There Was A Turnover

THE EAGLES DEFENSE HOLDS!

VICTORY SCREECH

So there you have it Bleeding Green. It was ugly, but it was a win. Hopefully tonight (or yesterday depending on when you read this) has the same result, but is a bit more clean cut.

I’ll see yous next Thursday. same Bleeding Green Time. Same Bleeding Green channel. And as always,

Poll

Do you miss Gannon already

view results
  • 11%
    Yes
    (6 votes)
  • 32%
    NO
    (17 votes)
  • 55%
    Never
    (29 votes)
52 votes total Vote Now
