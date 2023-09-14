Eagles vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football in the team’s home opener at The Linc.

It wasn’t exactly an impressive performance when the Eagles beat the Patriots to open the 2023 NFL season, but they found a way to come out of it with a win, and ultimately that’s all that matters — something that Jalen Hurts emphasized after the game. Still, Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni also acknowledged the team had a lot to clean up moving forward.

The offense really struggled to find any kind of momentum, and while you could point to the rain affecting the passing game in the first half, it wasn’t exactly lights out when things dried up later on. Hurts noted that they’re still trying to find their identity, but OC Brian Johnson admitted things were sloppy. They won’t have an easy follow-up on Thursday night as they prepare for a new Vikings defense under Brian Flores, a DC known for his ability to pressure QBs.

One bright spot from Week 1 was the defense. Not only did Darius Slay have a big game with a Pick-6, and nearly nabbed a second interception, but the pass rush was pretty dominant. Rookie DT Jalen Carter recorded the most pressures of any defensive player in the league in Week 1, and also recorded his first sack. Second-year Jordan Davis also had a nice game, and showed growth coming out of the 2022 season. Still, DC Sean Desai said the big emphasis for those guys, and the rest of the team, is to do those things consistently.

Slay memorably had a great game against the Vikings last season, covering WR Justin Jefferson one-on-one most of the night and limiting the top receiver to just six catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns. A lot has changed in a year, and there’s little doubt that Jefferson will be thinking about that when he returns to The Linc on Thursday.

Special teams seems to be the biggest headache for most of Sirianni’s tenure in Philly, and unfortunately, that rang true again in their season opener. The head coach took responsibility for some of the miscommunication that ended up burning two timeouts, and while he didn’t want to point out any players, he did note that poor execution at times resulted in some big returns by the Patriots. Hopefully those are things they were able to address during this super short week.

The Eagles may have dominated the Vikings almost exactly a year ago — in Week 2, in Philly, at night — but both teams have changed a lot since then, and that’s no indication of what might be in store for the team’s 2023 home opener.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: Amazon Prime Video (nationally) | FOX29 (locally)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Referee: Clay Martin (Eagles are 6-2 in 8 games as umpire and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 81 (MIN), 83 (PHI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (MIN), 225 (PHI)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Amazon Prime Video

The Eagles are big favorites for their home opener.

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-258)

Detroit Lions: +6.5 (+210)

Over/under: 49

History Lesson

The Vikings lead the all-time series between these teams, 15-11, and have won two of the three most recent meetings. The Eagles have the most recent win, however, absolutely dominating on Monday Night Football last season, winning 24-7 at home.

These teams have also met four times in the postseason with Philly claiming victory every single time. The last time they faced each other in the playoffs was during the Eagles 2017-2018 Super Bowl run, when the good guys had an incredible 38-7 victory to win the NFC.

Social Media Information

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)