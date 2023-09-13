Jake Elliott is NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the fourth time in his career

Jake Elliott is NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 1, according to an official NFL announcement.

Elliott was instrumental in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. Despite kicking in rainy conditions, he made all four of his field goal attempts. In order, those were from 32, 56, 48, and 51 yards out. The second-year team captain also made an extra point (and missed another) to account for 13 of the Birds’ 25 total points.

As the headline indicates, this is the fourth NFC Special Teams POTW award of Elliott’s career. He previously took home the honors in Week 18 of the 2022 season, Week 11 of the 2021 season, and Week 3 of the 2017 season.

Playing in his seventh season in Philly, Elliott is already the Eagles’ all-time leader in 50+ yard field goals with 21 (including playoffs). Sunday’s performance marked the first time since 1960 that an Eagles kicker made two 50+ yard field goals in the second half of a game.

The Eagles and their fans can feel good about having one of the best kickers in the NFL.