Eagles Injury Report: Kenneth Gainwell among starters who might miss Vikings game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Tuesday in advance of their Week 2 Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Note that this report is still an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

Also note that the Eagles removed Nakobe Dean from the injury report because they placed him on injured reserve, which means he’ll at least miss the next four games.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Kenneth Gainwell, James Bradberry, and Reed Blankenship.

After serving as the Eagles’ clear lead back in Week 1, Gainwell is in jeopardy of missing Week 2. Derrick Gunn reported that Gainwell “remains a wait and see” so we could be looking at game-time decision here. Even if Gainwell does suit up, one would think the Eagles might need to manage his workload. D’Andre Swift appears to be in line for a bigger role after only getting two touches against the New England Patriots. Rashaad Penny will be active for his first game with the Eagles if Gainwell can’t play.

Bradberry clearly hasn’t passed through the NFL’s concussion protocol. He probably won’t have enough time to be ready for Thursday night. If that’s the case, Josh Jobe will start at cornerback in his place.

Blankenship also being listed under DNP for the second straight day isn’t ideal. If he doesn’t play, the Eagles could be starting Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds at safety ... with Sydney Brown potentially in the mix as well.

One player was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Fletcher Cox.

Cox being upgraded from DNP to limited is a positive sign for his chances of playing. Gunn reported earlier on Tuesday that Cox “should be good to go” for Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (TUESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

CB James Bradberry (ribs)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (ribs)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS INJURY REPORT (TUESDAY)

The Vikings’ newest injury report is unchanged from Monday’s version.

Starting center Garrett Bradbury appears to be in jeopardy of missing Thursday’s game. Not ideal for a Minnesota offensive line that’s already weak on the interior. It could be another big game for the Eagles’ defensive tackles, including Jalen Carter.

Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw and starting edge rusher Marcus Davenport might play but could be operating at less than 100%.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)