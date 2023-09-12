Eagles News: Philadelphia’s offensive line needs to be better

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Week 1: Big questions, risers, fallers and takeaways - ESPN

What’s up with the Eagles’ offense? The normally dynamic offense sputtered for much of the game and had to settle for four Jake Elliott field goals. The Eagles went three-and-out on four straight possessions in the first half. They had only one game with four three-and-outs last season: their Week 17 loss to the Saints with Gardner Minshew under center. And Jalen Hurts’ late fumble could have cost them the game. It’s likely just a temporary malaise — the starters didn’t play during the preseason so there’s some rust to knock off, and the Patriots’ defense is legit. The concern would be if this is a sign teams have identified ways to slow this attack through their offseason studies. Stock up after the win: DT Jalen Carter. The rookie made his presence felt in his NFL debut, generating a team-best six pressures and registering his first sack. Carter made it look easy, using his unique blend of speed and power to routinely pierce the backfield. Stock down after the win: Eagles’ offensive line. Normally a primary strength of this team, the offensive front struggled to keep a clean pocket for Hurts, who was pressured 19 times and sacked three times. It was a tough first assignment, as Bill Belichick is as good as it gets at creating confusion upfront, but this unit needs to be better.

Looking Better - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles have the best O-line in the league. They didn’t play like that on Sunday. I saw Landon Dickerson get stood up and knocked back. That just doesn’t happen much. Lane Johnson struggled, which is a true rarity. Jordan Mailata had some struggles. It was shocking to see the line play so erratically. They settled down in the second half, but still never played like the group we expected. Jalen Hurts did not have a good game. The sloppy protection sure didn’t help. Hurts looked like his 2021 self in the first half, bailing outside at the first sign of pressure and throwing the ball into the stands. The protection got better and he showed better pocket presence in the second half.

Same script, different year - BGN

In February Arian Foster claimed the NFL is scripted, which he was mocked for. The NFL even made fun of him last week. Maybe he was right? Since Foster’s comments the WGA has gone on strike and for the Eagles the producers seem to have just dusted off last year’s Week 1 script and hoped no one would notice. I did.

Eagles-Patriots takeaways - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discussed what we learned from Philadelphia’s Week 1 ugly win over New England. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 2 edition - PhillyVoice

A win is a win, and when you can get a win on the road against Bill Belichick that’s nothing to sneeze at, but at the same time we can all acknowledge that the Eagles did not play a good football game on Sunday, right? Offensively, the Eagles gained a measly 251 yards, they were 4-for-14 on third and fourth down, they averaged just 4.1 yards per play, and they only had 17 first downs. In 2022, the Eagles averaged 386 yards per game, 5.8 yards per play, and 23 first downs per game. Defensively, Patriots wide receivers and tight ends were getting wide open, and they found success in the short to intermediate parts of the field, often where linebackers reside. They’d probably be 0-1 right now if they had played a more talented team.

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Puka Nacua among top targets - NFL.com

KENNETH GAINWELL: The final fantasy box score for Gainwell wasn’t all that exciting — 11.4 points — but that’s why we evaluate the data. With Rashaad Penny a surprise healthy scratch, Gainwell led the Philly backfield in snap share (62 percent), carries (14) and targets (four). The touchdown upside may not be there (Jalen Hurts is the goal-line back) and Gainwell isn’t likely to be a 20-touch back on the regular. But he’s the early front-runner for primary duties in the Eagles’ offense. That means he’s worth a pickup.

Spadaro: Does Darius Slay have more big plays in store for Thursday night? - PE.com

On to the next opponent, and for the Eagles’ defense, it becomes a whole different kind of challenge. After dominating early in Sunday’s win at New England and then closing late to preserve the 25-20 victory over the Patriots, the Eagles have a quick turnaround to play against an explosive Minnesota Vikings offense on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. “They’re good. Weapons all over the field. Great corps of receivers,” said cornerback Darius “Big Play” Slay, who intercepted quarterback Mac Jones on the game’s first drive on Sunday and returned the football 70 yards for a score. “It’s great that we started with a ‘W’ and that we started fast and got the job done. That’s all that matters. But I’m standing here (in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium) and I know we’re about to start preparing for Minnesota. We have to rest up, get our bodies ready, watch what they did (against Tampa Bay) and turn things around fast.”

Week 2 NFL Opening Odds: Vikings sizeable underdogs going into Philadelphia - Daily Norseman

While the Vikings’ defense under new coordinator Brian Flores showed a lot of promise in their first game, it’s going to be a much different scenario heading into Philadelphia for their home opener. Without trying to disrespect the Bucs too much, the Eagles are significantly better and that stadium is going to be pretty crazy. This is one of those games that just has a bad vibe going into it for the Vikings. Will they be able to keep things anywhere close to that number or even pull off what would have to be considered a significant upset? I know stranger things have happened in the NFL before, but it’s going to be a tall order for Kevin O’Connell and company to make it happen.

Nobody was ready to play football in the NFL’s saddest opening Sunday - SB Nation

Winner: The Dallas defense. The Cowboys chose violence on Sunday Night Football. This team decided it just felt like breaking hearts on national TV and spent three hours brutalizing the Giants’ offensive line. It’s probably fair to point out how much Evan Neal struggled against the Cowboys’ rush, but this was mostly about the black hole that Micah Parsons created. Every down forced New York to double him in a vain attempt to keep him upright, and that created opportunities for everyone else. Daniel Jones had his lunch eaten, spit up, and fed back to him — and he had to like it. It was so bad that you almost felt sorry for Jones ... almost. If we’re facing a reality where the Cowboys and 49ers are the defensive class of the NFC it’s going to be so fun when they face off.

10 thoughts on the Cowboys 40-0 blowout of the Giants on Sunday night - Blogging The Boys

10. The Beast of the East. Three teams from the NFC East won on Sunday (Cowboys, Eagles, and Commanders), but since the Cowboys’ victory was against a divisional opponent, they will start the year atop the division. The Eagles beat New England in what initially looked like it was going to be a blowout, only to win a close one. Washington also won a close one, but it was even less impressive as they were at home against the lowly Cardinals. It’s just one week, but the Cowboys look like the best team in the divisional at this point.

Giants injury news: Andrew Thomas has hamstring issue - Big Blue View

The last thing the New York Giants needed on Sunday night was to see Andrew Thomas, their best offensive lineman, suffer an injury. That, though, is exactly what happened. The 2022 second-team All-Pro left tackle suffered a hamstring injury. Thomas reportedly suffered the injury on the blocked field goal at the end of the Giants’ opening drive, and clearly did not play to his usual standards Sunday night. Thomas was also the only Giants’ offensive lineman not to complete the game, playing 53 of 70 offensive snaps. “He fought through,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Thomas, “I think he had a little bit of a hammy going in there.” Thomas will be undergoing an MRI of the hamstring on Monday. Thomas was disappointed in his play Sunday.

Was Washington’s offensive line really as bad as people think against the Cardinals? - Hogs Haven

So, in summary, while Howell was sacked six times on Sunday, most of that responsibility was not actually on the offensive line, but on skill players and Howell himself, with two fairly notable exceptions. There’s absolutely room for the offensive line to improve in game 2 - particularly as it pertains to communication - but it’s far from time to panic at this point.

Report: Seahawks to work out 41 year old Jason Peters - Field Gulls

Jason Peters has started more games in his career, 219, than the entire Seahawks offensive line combined while playing for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. Whether or not the Seahawk opt to sign Peters when he visits or not, the fact that they’re brining the 41 year old in for a visit certainly indicates there is at least some level of concern regarding Cross’ toe and his timeline for recovery. [BLG Note: The Eagles play the Seahawks in Week 15.]

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message