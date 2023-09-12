Aaron Rodgers injury impacts the Eagles

After much hype about Aaron Rodgers going to the New York Jets, it turns out the 2023 season might finish without him even completing a single pass for them.

Rodgers was on the field for four plays before having to be carted off the field and not returning. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the Jets expect an MRI will confirm that Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Talk about a cursed franchise.

Sure, the Jets still won in Week 1. But their Pyrrhic victory had a lot to do with Josh Allen giving the game away. The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback turned the ball over four times on Monday night.

Jets backup Zach Wilson didn’t do much to inspire confidence in Rodgers’ absence; he went 14/21 for 140 yards (6.7 average), one touchdown, one interception, and a 81.4 passer rating.

Wilson is currently projected to start for the Jets moving forward. And that’s relevant to the Philadelphia Eagles because they’ll face New York at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. The Jets still have enough talent to avoid being a total cake walk for their opponents ... but going from Rodgers to Wilson is obviously a big downgrade.

It’s possible the Jets will look to sign a free agent quarterback who might be able to overtake Wilson. Could they coax Tom Brady out of retirement? If not, three of the top free agent QB options are former Eagles who have ties to Jets general manager Joe Douglas: Joe Flacco, Nick Foles, and ... Carson Wentz.

It’s a situation to keep an eye on as it relates to the upcoming Week 6 matchup. It’s also a situation that unfortunately directly benefits the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Rodgers has long owned the Eagles’ top division rival but now they’ll be hosting Wilson at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are 7.5-point home favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook as they look to reach 2-0.