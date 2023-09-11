Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Vikings game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Monday in advance of their Week 2 Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice. Players are obviously still recovering from Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Five players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Kenneth Gainwell, Nakobe Dean, James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, and Reed Blankenship.

Gainwell is dealing with a ribs issue that did not limit his playing time in Week 1. Even if fully healthy, he might be poised for a decreased role to some extent with Nick Sirianni admitting that D’Andre Swift didn’t get enough touches in the season opener.

Dean is reportedly out for multiple weeks due to a foot injury. If he goes on injured reserve before Thursday’s game, the earliest he can return is Week 6. In the meantime, the Eagles only have two off-ball linebackers on the 53-man roster: Zach Cunningham and Christian Elliss. The Eagles will likely bump up veteran starter Nicholas Morrow from the practice squad to give them three players at that position.

Bradberry is in the concussion protocol. He must be independently cleared to play on Thursday. Given the short week, there probably isn’t enough time for that to happen. If he can’t play, it’ll be Josh Jobe starting at outside cornerback along with Darius Slay. Jobe had a good training camp and made a crucial force-out on the Patriots’ final offensive play.

Cox’s rib injury reportedly isn’t major but he could be playing through pain. The Eagles could look to manage his snaps a bit more within their six-man defensive tackle rotation.

Blankenship missed two snaps after getting banged up on Sunday but was able to finish the game. The guess here is he’ll play on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (MONDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

CB James Bradberry (ribs)

DT Fletcher Cox (ribs)

LB Nakobe Dean (foot)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS INJURY REPORT (MONDAY)

Vikings starting center Garrett Bradbury was limited to just seven snaps in the Vikings’ season opener due to suffering a back injury. His backup is 2018 UDFA signing Austin Schlottmann, who’s made 11 starts over 59 games played.

Vikings starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 and missed six snaps.

Starting edge rusher Marcus Davenport missed Week 1 due to an ankle injury. Will he be ready by Thursday if he couldn’t play on Sunday?

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)