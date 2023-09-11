James Bradberry is in the concussion protocol, according to Nick Sirianni

The Eagles were back to work in Philly on Monday following their Week 1 win over the Patriots, and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters a bit more about the lack of explosive plays, what he expects from the Vikings defense on Thursday, and gave some injury updates, as well.

Here’s what the head coach had to say:

Injury updates

Sirianni confirmed that Nakobe Dean will miss a couple weeks, and said they’re thankful that it’s not longer or season-ending.

“We feel like we have some good options there at linebacker. Obviously, don’t have to make any of those decisions quite yet.”

As he often does, the head coach noted that keeping their plans for the position under wraps is a competitive advantage.

He later confirmed that James Bradberry is in concussion protocol after a big hit on Sunday. Assuming that Josh Jobe is needed to step in on Thursday, Sirianni said that he feels confident in the young CB, who he called a really long, strong, and physical corner.

On the lack of explosive plays on offense

Sirianni talked about why there weren’t any plays over 20 yards (aside from the A.J. Brown catch that was overturned) and he explained that the Patriots defense was staying in front of everything — whether that was different coverages, or playing soft zones and getting underneath the receivers routes.

The head coach pointed out that the Eagles have been at the top of the league for explosive plays the past couple years, and hats off to New England for limiting those on Sunday. Their inability to create big plays was one of the reasons the offense sputtered a bit.

“Whether that’s the position we put ‘em in as coaches, whether that’s the execution, or whether that’s what the defense did. And I think it was a little bit of all three. We know how important it is to create explosives. Credit to the New England Patriots by taking those away last night.”

On the Vikings new DC

“I got a lot of respect for Brian Flores and a Brian Flores-led defense. They create a lot of issues with the pressures that they bring at you, and so we see that they’re aggressive, well-coached, tackle well — all the different things. Not only are you looking at with the Minnesota Vikings, but you’re also looking at the past of what he’s done at different places.”

The head coach admitted there was some ups and downs on Sunday when picking up blitzes, but didn’t want to talk about what kind of adjustments they intend to make ahead of Thursday night’s game. He knows that the Vikings will be aggressive under Flores, and they’ll have to be ready for that.

On the d-line rotation

“We went in with a plan of what we wanted both at d-tackle and at defensive end, kind of the rotation that we wanted in there, and I think coaches did a good job of getting to that, and getting the numbers where we wanted them. And, the guys were in great shape, and Fletch [Fletcher Cox] was able to play the amount of plays that he played in because he’s worked really hard to put his body in the shape that it’s in now to be ready to go. Same thing with Jordan [Davis] and Jalen [Carter]. I thought Milton [Williams] played an excellent game with a good rotation.”

Other notables