Monday Night Football: Bills vs. Jets

The final game of Week 1 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills on the road against Aaron Rodgers in his first game with the New York Jets.

The Bills lead the all-time series between these teams, 67-57, and has won five of the six most recent meetings. They last faced off against each other in December 2022, with Buffalo winning at home, 20-12. They’ve only ever played each other one time in the postseason, back in 1981, but the Jets lost that one at home.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Bills on Monday night, in our Week 1 rooting guide:

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS: The Jets losing this game puts more pressure on them to beat Dallas in Week 2 to avoid dropping to 0-2. Root for the Bills.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN | ABC

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (BUF), 83 (NYJ), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (BUF), 225 (NYJ)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills: -2 (-130)

New York Jets: +2 (+110)

Over/under: 45.5 points

