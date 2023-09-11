Nakobe Dean to miss several weeks, Eagles sign former first-round LB to practice squad

The Eagles have had some really bad luck with the linebacker position through preseason and now Week 1, with news that Nakobe Dean is expected to miss several weeks due to the foot injury he suffered on Sunday against the Patriots. Not the best news, but reports indicate the team expected worse prior to additional testing, and are encouraged that he doesn’t need surgery.

With Dean now out for an assumed four weeks, the Eagles have just two linebackers on the active roster, Zach Cunningham and Christian Ellis, with Nicholas Morrow on the practice squad. To make up for that lack of depth, the team is signing former Titans’ first-round pick Rashaan Evans to the practice squad, per reports.

Drafted by the Titans in 2018 at No. 22 overall, Evans played four years in Tennessee before suiting up for the Falcons in 2022. He started all 17 games in Atlanta last season and had a career-high 159 total tackles in addition to 4 pass breakups, 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries. The LB played 98 percent of the defensive snaps, but was never signed during free agency that followed.

Now, he’ll have a chance to contribute once he gets acclimated in Philly. Evans has only played a handful of special teams snaps during his five-year career, so you’d have to imagine his role will likely be mainly on defense.