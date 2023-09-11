Eagles 2024 draft pick from the Saints tracker: Week 3 edition

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently projected to make two second-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition to their own selection, they’re due one from the New Orleans Saints thanks to a trade leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. With help from NFL Mock Draft Database, we’re going to keep track of this pick here at BGN on a weekly basis.

SAINTS 2024 SECOND-ROUND PICK OWED TO THE EAGLES

CURRENTLY: No. 48

WEEK 3: The Saints are 2-1 after losing to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 18 to 17. New Orleans had a 17-point lead while punting the ball with 12:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. From there, the Packers were able to stage a comeback for the win. Along the way, the Saints lost starting quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury. Early reporting indicates Carr will not miss the rest of the season but he could miss multiple games. Carr’s backup is career turnover machine Jameis Winston, who’s thrown 96 interceptions and lost 24 fumbles in 87 games played. The good news for the Saints is that the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons also lost in Week 3. Next up for New Orleans is a big home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where the Bucs will be playing on short rest.

WEEK 2: The Saints are 2-0 after beating the Carolina Panthers by a score of 20 to 17. New Orleans hasn’t been overly impressive thus far; only seven teams have produced fewer points through two games. They’re going to need Derek Carr to be much better to inspire confidence against higher quality opponents. Elsewhere in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also 2-0. The Eagles will be rooting for one of those teams to take control of the division. Except when it comes to Philly playing TB in Week 3, of course.

WEEK 1: The Saints are 1-0 after narrowly beating the Tennessee Titans. New Orleans won by 16 to 15 after entering the game as three-point home favorites. The Saints almost blew it at the end when Jamaal Williams picked up a game-sealing first down but fumbled the ball ... only to very fortunately fall on it and recover. Elsewhere in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers won while the Carolina Panthers lost. The Eagles’ best hope of keeping the Saints away from the division title might be Atlanta since they have the NFL’s easiest schedule this season.

EAGLES’ OWN FIRST TWO SELECTIONS

While we’re here, we might as well mention where the Eagles are projected to pick with their original selections in the first-round and second-round.

CURRENTLY: No. 24 and No. 55

WEEK 2: The Eagles are 2-0 after beating the Minnesota Vikings. The Birds aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders but there’s plenty of time for them to reach that point.

WEEK 1: The Eagles are 1-0 after beating the New England Patriots. They won ugly. But they still won.