Eagles 2024 draft pick from the Saints tracker: Week 1 edition

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently projected to make two second-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition to their own selection, they’re due one from the New Orleans Saints thanks to a trade leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. With help from NFL Mock Draft Database, we’re going to keep track of this pick here at BGN on a weekly basis.

SAINTS 2024 SECOND-ROUND PICK OWED TO THE EAGLES

CURRENTLY: No. 48

WEEK 1: The Saints are 1-0 after narrowly beating the Tennessee Titans. New Orleans won by 16 to 15 after entering the game as three-point home favorites. The Saints almost blew it at the end when Jamaal Williams picked up a game-sealing first down but fumbled the ball ... only to very fortunately fall on it and recover. Elsewhere in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers won while the Carolina Panthers lost. The Eagles’ best hope of keeping the Saints away from the division title might be Atlanta since they have the NFL’s easiest schedule this season.

EAGLES’ OWN FIRST TWO SELECTIONS

While we’re here, we might as well mention where the Eagles are projected to pick with their original selections in the first-round and second-round.

CURRENTLY: No. 24 and No. 55

WEEK 1: The Eagles are 1-0 after beating the New England Patriots. They won ugly. But they still won.