Nakobe Dean injury: Eagles linebacker questionable to return

Eagles starting linebacker Nakobe Dean left the team’s Week 1 game against the New England Patriots near the end of the third quarter and entered the injury tent after suffering an apparent foot injury. After being looked at by the Eagles trainers, Dean was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation.

#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean is heading indoors walking slowly. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 10, 2023

Dean had seven tackles (four solo) before leaving and had been a key part of the Philadelphia rush defense, although his pass coverage still might need to be refined a bit. According to CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson, and the Eagles themselves, Dean is questionable to return in the fourth quarter.

The Birds do not have much depth at the middle linebacker position so any extended time missed by Dean would be, uh, bad for Philadelphia’s defense.

Christian Elliss is currently filling in as the MIKE. Zach Cunningham is the only other off-ball linebacker on the Eagles’ 53-man roster.