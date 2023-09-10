Eagles-Patriots inactives: New England rules out both starting guards

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.

The following six Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Tanner McKee, Rashaad Penny, Tyler Steen, Albert Okwuegbunam, Mario Goodrich, Eli Ricks, and Moro Ojomo.

Under the NFL’s new third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

News of Penny being a healthy scratch emerged earlier on Sunday. The Eagles are entering this game with D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott at running back.

Steen being inactive is noteworthy since the Eagles selected him with their third pick (No. 65 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was expected to compete for the starting right guard job but he never made ground there. Steen sitting means Fred Johnson is likely the backup left tackle, Sua Opeta is the backup at both guard spots, and Jack Driscoll is the backup right tackle. If something were to happen to Jason Kelce (God forbid), Cam Jurgens will slide to center with Opeta coming in at right guard.

Okwuegbunam is the fourth tight end behind Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra.

Goodrich and Ricks are prime healthy scratch candidates since there are five cornerbacks ahead of them on the depth chart. The Eagles opted to keep Kelee Ringo active.

Ojomo has six defensive tackles ahead of him on the depth chart. He played well in the preseason but he’s caught in a numbers crunch.

Punt returner Britain Covey and and punter Arryn Siposs are active, as expected, after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Tanner McKee* - Third QB.

RB Rashaad Penny - Fourth RB.

OL Tyler Steen - Ninth OL.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam - Fourth TE.

CB Mario Goodrich - Sixth CB.

CB Eli Ricks - Seventh CB.

DT Moro Ojomo - Seventh DT.

New England Patriots Inactive List

Patriots starting left guard Cole Strange and starting right guard Mike Onwenu are officially OUT. New England is also missing Riley Reiff as their starting right tackle. The Eagles MUST be able to feast on this offensive line.

The Pats are also without top wide receiver DeVante Parker, as previously reported.

WR DeVante Parker

OG Cole Strange

OG Mike Onwenu

OLB Anfernee Jennings

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade