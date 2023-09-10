Brandon Graham reportedly gave one hell of a speech ahead of the Eagles’ season opener

There is no shortage of reasons to want the Eagles to have another dominant season that ends in a Super Bowl appearance, and victory. But, knowing that this might be the last chance for at least one, if not more, of the pillars of this team, is right at the top of the list.

When the Eagles take the field against the Patriots on Sunday afternoon, it will mark the start of Brandon Graham’s 14th season in Philly. That’s truly incredible. The DE was able to overcome many obstacles early in his career, various injuries, and is one of the foundational players on defense. His energy is unmatched, his commitment to teaching the young guys is invaluable, and his mere presence on the field or sideline is comforting.

Graham reportedly took the stage on Saturday night, and gave a speech that reportedly left his teammates with goosebumps — and that isn’t surprising.

I’m told Brandon Graham gave an incredible speech to the defense last night in the team meeting. I’m told guys had goosebumps



Nick Sirianni spoke to the entire team and told the Eagles: if you trust each other, then no one can stop us. pic.twitter.com/fqShvGYwFM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 10, 2023

Graham has talked about wanting to stay around the team when he does eventually retire, which is something you’d imagine everyone in and out of the building would love to see happen. He’s seen so much football, seen players overcome so much adversity, and makes a friend out of everyone he meets.

This certainly feels like the beginning of Graham’s farewell tour. It could also very well be the final season for Jason Kelce, as well.

We shouldn’t take these guys for granted. The team shouldn’t overlook the importance of these guys on both sides of the ball. And, here’s hoping that this Week 1 game is the first step toward the type of season Graham, and Kelce, deserve.