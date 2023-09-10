Sunday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Giants

The NFL Week 1 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these division opponents, 73-46-2, and have claimed victory in 11 of the 12 most recent meetings. They last faced off back in November last season, with Dallas getting a home win, 28-20.

Both teams hope to compete with the Eagles for the NFC East, but despite offseason potential, this will be the first chance we get to see them in action. The Giants certainly had some momentum toward the end of the 2022 season, but can Brian Daboll get his team to carry that over? Will the Cowboys be able to produce with the talent on their roster?

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 83 (DAL), 85 (NYG), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DAL), 225 (NYG)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Dallas Cowboys: -3 (-166)

New York Giants: +3 (+140)

Over/under: 45 points

