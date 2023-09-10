Report: Rashaad Penny is a healthy scratch for Eagles vs. Patriots

One of the greatest mysteries entering the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles season is how the team plans to use their running backs. Earlier this week, the team issued a depth chart with a four-way tie for RB1 featuring Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, and D’Andre Swift (in last name alphabetical order).

But now we have some more clarity regarding the situation. One of those four appears to be the odd man out — for Week 1, at least.

Penny is set to be a healthy scratch for the Eagles’ season opener against the New England Patriots, according to the Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner and Josh Tolentino.

This wasn’t exactly an expected development. When the Eagles signed Penny as a free agent back in March, there was thought he could be the top running back on the depth chart.

But Penny’s stock took a hit as the offseason continued. The Eagles re-signed Scott, traded for Swift, and then gave Gainwell the most first-team work by far during training camp.

This development doesn’t mean that Penny will not play at all this season. The Eagles could throw him into the mix if they feel like his style really fits a certain matchup. His path to playing time also opens if there’s an injury or if any members of the top trio aren’t inspiring confidence.

Given Penny’s extensive injury history, it’s also worth considering if the Eagles are trying to save him for when the games matter most late in the year.

The Eagles will officially announce their inactives 90 minutes prior to their 4:25 PM Eastern kickoff.