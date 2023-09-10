The first full day of games for the 2023 NFL season will get underway Sunday at 1:00 PM, with a few interesting matchups including former Eagles coaches Doug Pederson versus Shane Steichen, and Jonathan Gannon against the Commanders.

You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 1 Eagles fan rooting guide.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road against the New England Patriots late-Sunday afternoon, so until then, enjoy the first slate of games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Bengals vs. Browns on CBS and 49ers vs. Steelers on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win. Here’s advice when picking against the spread.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 1 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, September 10

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 133 (CAR), 111 (ATL) | XM: 383 (CAR), 225 (ATL)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 94 (JAX), 132 (IND) | XM: 390 (JAX), 229 (IND)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 135 (SF), 82 (PIT) | XM: 385 (SF), 229 (PIT)

ARIZONA CARDINALS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 134 (ARI), 83 (WAS) | XM: 384 (ARI), 226 (WAS)

HOUSTON TEXANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 109 (HOU), 104 (BAL) | XM: 387 (HOU), 227 (BAL)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 113 (CIN), 158 (CLE) | XM: 386 (CIN), 228 (CLE)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 121 (TB), 108 (MIN) | XM: 388 (TB), 230 (MIN)

TENNESSEE TITANS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 98 (TEN), 99 (NO) | XM: 389 (TEN), 231 (NO)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 2 early games here in the comment section.