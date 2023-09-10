Eagles News: Mac Jones was the NFL’s worst quarterback when pressured last season

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Week 1 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Stat to know: New England quarterback Mac Jones’ 4.5 QBR when pressured last season was the worst among 31 qualified quarterbacks. The Eagles ranked first in pass rush win rate last season (52.7%), while the Patriots ranked 29th (32.9%). [...] Storyline to watch: The Eagles are coming off a season in which they totaled the third-most sacks in NFL history (70), and the Patriots’ biggest question mark is their offensive line. The Patriots’ line has managed injuries, illness and inconsistency throughout training camp to the point that the projected starting five hasn’t played a single snap together. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of the Eagles’ D: “Their front is dominant, the best pass-rushing front in the league by quite a bit.”

Is this the beginning of the end? - BGN

Belichick hasn’t won a playoff game since 2018, got blown out in his last one in 2019, has two losing seasons in his last three, his offense was a joke last year… Frank Reich and Mike Zimmer have a better resume since the start of the 2019 season. We’re looking at the late stage Andy Reid Eagles era here. The rings buy you a lot of rope, but eventually that runs out. Is this the year? Can the Eagles start the misery pile that finishes Bill Belichick?

Eye on the Enemy #151: Reacting to the Lions-Chiefs opener + Eagles-Patriots preview - BGN Radio

John Stolnis previews the Eagles-Patriots game, reacts to the Lions-Chiefs opener, and rants about Jonathan Gannon and Steven Ruiz’ ridiculous QB rankings.

Report: Wide receiver DeVante Parker expected to miss season opener - Pats Pulpit

Without Parker, New England is left with just Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte at receiver. While replacing the 6-foot-3 Parker will likely come as a rotational job, Bourne could see the most opportunities in his role. New England should also be expected to feature plenty of two tight end sets with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.

2023 Eagles Season Preview - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles have the best roster in the NFL. Beyond talent, the Eagles have great leadership. This isn’t just a talented roster, this is a good team. They have a top flight QB who is on a mission to get back to the big game. The team learned some tough lessons in last year’s Super Bowl and that should serve them well this year. I think Desai is an upgrade at DC and that will make a difference in some big games. Sirianni has done a great job of pushing the right buttons in the past two years. I expect that to continue. I think think the Eagles will go 13-4 and win the NFC East. I think they’ll make it back to the Super Bowl. This time they’ll be the guys celebrating in a shower of confetti.

Spadaro: The wait is over! Bring on the 2023 season - PE.com

But the Eagles aren’t going to be swayed or intimidated or in any way back down. They had a taste of it last season and they want more this time around. A veteran team with promising youth included, the Eagles recognize that they must play “A” level games. They are a hunted team, and that is always fun. We’re counting down the hours, then. Does it seem like yesterday that the Eagles played in the Super Bowl or does it feel like forever ago? It is hard to say, but this much we know: The Eagles are back and they have their foot on the gas pedal, ready to rev this season up at the start.

Cowboys or Giants could easily be NFC East’s only 0-1 team after Sunday - Blogging The Boys

That said, if the consensus opinions hold, the Commanders and Eagles should both be 1-0 to start the season. That means when the Cowboys and Giants kick off on Sunday night, they’ll be looking to match their rivals and avoid being the only losing team in the NFC East. Sure, it’s a small thing in the grand scheme. The loser could win their next three or four and soon be the division leader. By the end of Week 2, the entire division could be tied at 1-1. There’s going to be a whole lot of season left after Sunday night for things to balance out and for the cream to rise to the top. Nevertheless, nobody wants to see their team at the bottom of the standings. It’s bad enough to come out of the gates with a loss, but especially if the rest of the division is crowing about their successful debuts. And for Dallas or New York, a loss would be compounded by potential implications later for tiebreakers.

Big Blue View mailbag: Matt Peart, Tre Hawkins, Jalin Hyatt, more NYG questions - Big Blue View

In the short term, I see him as a WR3 in 2023 who won’t lead the Giants in receiving yards or receptions and won’t be the focal point. He will, though, be a field-stretching playmaker. I think that is his floor. The potential is there for him to become a WR1 — if you want to call that ‘elite’ that’s your term. Jalin Hyatt not only has speed, but it is what I call ‘easy speed.’ He chews up ground with long strides, and he can get to top speed almost instantly. Just ask Sauce Gardner, who got burned twice by Hyatt, even though he won’t admit it and both passes to Hyatt in that Jets-Giants preseason game were incomplete. When Hyatt gets even, or close to even, with a defender who isn’t already moving at top speed, it’s over. Hyatt is open. Hyatt is a better route runner and more polished receiver than anyone gives him credit for. Plus, and I find this to be important, he is a humble kid who really wants to continue getting better at his craft.

Washington Commanders Injury Update: Chase Young expected to miss first two games of the season - Hogs Haven

Chase Young had a meeting scheduled with his doctor yesterday, and the hope was that he would be cleared for full contact, and a potential return to the field for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow. Ben Standig from the Athletic reports that Young has been cleared for contact, but he could miss more games due to that neck injury. Young said he was ready to go whenever he got cleared, but that won’t be happening for a few more weeks. Doctors have given Young a plan to gradually increase contact during practice, with the goal of getting him back to full strength by Week 3. If Young only misses this week and next Week’s road game against the Denver Broncos, he will return to the team for a tough home game against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL 2023 season preview with power rankings, scheme trends, most important people, and more - SB Nation

Welcome to the 104th season of the National Football League. The 58th year in the Super Bowl era. The first year since Tom Brady retired and potentially the last of Bill Belichick’s legendary coaching tenure. The league looks a lot different now than it did a year ago, and that’s nothing new. Every season we have players move teams and expectations vary, but there’s something about 2023 that makes the stakes feel higher than ever. It isn’t hyperbole to say that what happens this year could define the next decade for almost half of the NFL.

