Eagles vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, odds, history and more

It’s here! The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 NFL season on the road against the New England Patriots late-Sunday afternoon on CBS.

The Eagles didn’t play most of their starters during the preseason, so this Week 1 matchup will be the first time we’ve really seen what this year’s roster will look like. On offense, Philly returns most of their dominant weapons, and coaching staff, but there is still a lot of unknowns regarding the running back group and whether one guy will take the lead or if it’ll truly be by committee.

As for the defense, head coach Nick Sirianni has never been one to give up a competitive advantage, and with nearly a whole new coaching staff and several new starters, it’s anybody’s guess what it might look like. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai spoke about wanting the defense to be palpable on the field, in the stadium, and through the TV. Desai wants to honor the strong reputation of Philly defenses from the past, and make this year’s group just as dynamic.

Eagles special teams is another phase of the game with a lot of new faces this season, especially with several guys either injured or cut just a few weeks ago. Sirianni mentioned his excitement about the opportunity for several young guys to step up, like Josh Jobe, Sydney Brown, and Christian Ellis.

The punting and punt return portion of special teams is also a work in progress, as the team didn’t feel comfortable enough with Arryn Siposs to sign him to the 53-man roster, but didn’t find anyone they deemed better in the weeks since. Siposs was instead placed on the practice squad and simply elevated to the game day roster. Sirianni said that they understand the importance of that aspect of the game, and aren’t minimizing it despite what the roster makeup may suggest.

As good as the 2022 Eagles team was, this is a different roster with different coaches. Still, Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and other team leaders will tell you the goals are the same: to get better every day and to take things one day, one game at a time. The head coach will often say that to get to 2-0, you have to go 1-0, and that all starts on Sunday in New England.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Location: Gillette Stadium | Boston, MA

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Referee: Shawn Hochuli (Eagles are 8-2 in 10 games as side judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 135 (PHI), 82 (NE) | XM: 385 (PHI), 229 (NE)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL+ | Paramount+

The Eagles are four-point favorites for their season opener.

Philadelphia Eagles: -4 (-192)

Detroit Lions: +4 (+160)

Over/under: 45

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-6, but the Patriots have won four of the five most recent meetings. They last faced off in the regular season back in 2019, when New England won in Philly, 17-10. These teams are tied 1-1 in postseason matchups, but we all know what happened the last time, back in 2018, when the Eagles bested the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, 41-33.

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)