Albert Okwuegbunam considers Eagles trade a fresh start

The Eagles ended up making a trade just ahead of the roster cut deadline, bringing in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in a deal with the Broncos. Just two days later, Okwuegbunam was already in the mix at Thursday’s practice, and spoke to reporters afterward about the trade.

The TE talked about how the past 48 hours has been a whirlwind.

“It’s been kinda crazy, just getting acclimated to a new city, a new team, a new culture, but it’s been great. It’s been an amazing experience. The staff, all the guys here, teammates included, have really helped with the transition and been super welcoming. So, it’s been a good experience.”

He said it wasn’t too hard packing up some of his essentials, and noted anything else he needs he can buy in Philly. Plus, the team has someone helping him with a living space.

Okwuegbunam talked about his notable performance in the final preseason game — in which he had seven catches for 109 yards and scored a touchdown.

“Going into that game, it was a really big game for me. Just, you know, the position I was in in Denver. Just trying to just prove myself going into that fourth-year rhythm. Went out there, had a big game, and I was really proud of myself for that and ultimately that led to me being here. This is a great opportunity and definitely was super excited about it when I found out I was coming here.”

He explained that he didn’t really consider the game a try out, bit knew it would be a big opportunity for him to show his talents to the entire league.

On Tuesday, the Broncos explained to him that they were going in a different direction but that a trade was possible. After that, Okwuegbunam just sat tight and waited to hear from his agent.

He considers the move to Philly a fresh start.

“I’m a really hard worker, and I really want to win.”

Other notables

On Eagles TE coach Jason Michael:

“Honestly, he’s [Jason Michael] been great. Super helpful, very dedicated guy. He’s been working with me overtime, and I’ve only been here, not even a full two days yet, and he’s put in so much time, helping me catch on the offense, and kind of like flooding me with information — but teaching it in a really good way. We worked a little bit after practice today, and yesterday, just on little technique stuff, run and pass game. So, he’s been great.”