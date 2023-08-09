Which Eagles linebacker duo will start in Week 1?

The Eagles added some depth and experience at linebacker this past week, bringing in Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham on one-year deals. Their additions came at a time when Nakobe Dean was injured and the healthy guys on top of the depth chart were Christian Ellis and Nicholas Morrow.

Dean is still expected to be the guy with the green dot, communicating with the sideline and leading the defense. The second-year player still has the confidence of his coaches and teammates — who have all talked about the great job he’s done this offseason —, but he’s still missing out on some critical training camp reps. Head coach Nick Sirianni said he expects Dean to be back “soon” but also said he wasn’t putting a specific date on his return.

The Eagles have their first preseason game just days from now, followed by two weeks of joint practice and subsequent games. Will Dean definitely be the guy for Week 1? Even if so, with all the other options now at linebacker, who do you think will line up alongside him?

