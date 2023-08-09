Submit your questions for a preseason mailbag

On Saturday Jalen Hurts Marcus Mariota and the Eagles go up against Lamar Jackson Tyler Huntley—excuse me that’s Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley—and the Ravens. Get excited America.

So while we wait for preseason football action, let’s take some questions.

And I have one for you. Which of these players are you most interested in seeing (assuming they even play)? I’m not including any starters because if they even see the field it’ll be for one series, nor am I including Nolan Smith because we’re all looking forward to seeing him play.