Submit your questions for a preseason mailbag

Or is it a pre-pre-season mailbag?

By Dave Mangels
NFL: JUL 28 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Saturday Jalen Hurts Marcus Mariota and the Eagles go up against Lamar Jackson Tyler Huntley—excuse me that’s Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley—and the Ravens. Get excited America.

So while we wait for preseason football action, let’s take some questions.

And I have one for you. Which of these players are you most interested in seeing (assuming they even play)? I’m not including any starters because if they even see the field it’ll be for one series, nor am I including Nolan Smith because we’re all looking forward to seeing him play.

Poll

Who are you watching the closest in pre-season Week 1?

view results
  • 0%
    Rashaad Penny
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joseph Ngata
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kelee Ringo
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    The new LBs
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    The Punters
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

