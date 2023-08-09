 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles practice updates live from training camp Day 9

Follow along with the latest news on the Birds!

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: AUG 06 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule continues today with the second of three practices before a walkthrough closed to media access on Friday ahead of the team’s first preseason game (!) on Saturday.

Today’s a little different because the Birds are practicing at Lincoln Financial Field instead of the NovaCare Complex. It’s the first time since I started covering the team in 2013 that they’re doing a non-public Linc camp practice closed to fans.

Here’s what on tap for Wednesday morning:

  • 9:40 AM ET - Defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s press conference
  • 10:00 AM ET - Practice begins
  • Post-practice - Select players available to media

With Eagles training camp closed to public access, there's no better way to track all of the news than with the comprehensive coverage we have lined up for you here at Bleeding Green Nation.

Reed Blankenship secures starting safety job

Eagles Training Camp Practice Observations: New linebackers already in the mix

A.J. Brown talks about his positive approach and moving on from the Super Bowl

Eagles add 2 WRs, release 2 OTs ahead of their preseason opener

