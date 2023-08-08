Get your Eagles kelly green jerseys here!

The Eagles announced this summer that they’re bringing back the iconic kelly green jerseys, and they’ve announced when the team will be wearing them this season. Now Bleeding Green Nation is announcing that you can buy your own kelly green jerseys right here.
Our friends at Fanatics have several versions of these classic jerseys. Below are a few options for the BGN community to consider.
Devonta Smith men’s Kelly Green Eagles Nike Vapor Fuse Limited jersey
- $175
Rep the Birds with this Devonta Smith Kelly Green jersey!
Jalen Hurts Men’s Eagles Kelly Green Nike Vapor Fuse Limited jersey
- $175
Show your support for QB1 with the kelly green version of his jersey!
A.J. Brown Men’s Kelly Green Eagles Nike Vapor Fuse Limited jersey
- $175
Show off your Eagles fandom with this kelly green A.J. Brown jersey!
Jason Kelce Men’s Kelly Green Eagles Nike Vapor Fuse Limited jersey
- $175
Show the world how much you love the Birds with this Jason Kelce kelly green jersey!
Dallas Goedert Men’s Kelly Green Eagles Nike Vapor Fuse Limited jersey
- $175
Show your Eagles pride with this Dallas Goedert kelly green jersey!
Darius Slay Men’s Kelly Green Eagles Nike Vapor FUSE jersey
- $175
Show some love to Big Play Slay with this kelly green jersey!
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Alternate Game Player Jersey - Kelly Green
- $130
Show everyone you’re a real Philadelphia Eagles fan with this Jalen Hurts Game Player Jersey from Nike. This jersey is a callback to the 1985-95 era when Randall Cunningham helped to redefine the Philly offense. This blast from the past is the perfect way to bring a piece of Philadelphia Eagles history to every game day.
Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike Alternate Game Player Jersey - Kelly Green
- $130
Rep your city and your squad with this Jason Kelce kelly green jersey!
Jalen Hurts Men’s Philadelphia Eagles Nike Alternate Legend Player Jersey - Kelly Green
- $100
Show everyone you’re a real Philadelphia Eagles fan with this Jalen Hurts Legend Player Jersey from Nike. This jersey is a callback to the 1985-95 era when Randall Cunningham helped to redefine the Philly offense. This throwback-inspired jersey is the perfect way to bring a piece of Philadelphia Eagles history to every game day.
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Women’s Alternate Legend Player Jersey - Kelly Green
- $100
Show everyone you’re a real Philadelphia Eagles fan with this Jalen Hurts Legend Player Jersey from Nike. This jersey is a callback to the 1985-95 era when Randall Cunningham helped to redefine the Philly offense. This throwback-inspired jersey is the perfect way to bring a piece of Philadelphia Eagles history to every game day.
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Women’s Alternate Game Player Jersey - Kelly Green
- $130
Show everyone you’re a real Philadelphia Eagles fan with this Jalen Hurts Game Player Jersey from Nike. This jersey is a callback to the 1985-95 era when Randall Cunningham helped to redefine the Philly offense.
Unsurprisingly, Eagles fans swooped in and bought up as many kelly green jerseys as possible as soon as they launched, so you may have to preorder yours. If you’re planning to get one let us know, and if you’ve already got one, post a photo in the comments!
Loading comments...