Eagles add 2 WRs, release 2 OTs ahead of their preseason opener

The Eagles are still making roster moves as the team prepares for their first preseason game, announcing they’ve activated WR Devon Allen and signed WR Johnny King. In order to make room on the roster, they’ve released two tackles, Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid.

Eagles have activated WR Devon Allen from active/NFI, signed WR Johnny King, and have released T Chim Okorafor and T Trevor Reid. pic.twitter.com/IyBXE1YEZT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 8, 2023

Devon Allen is still the fastest runner in the NFL, and after working through a calf injury earlier in the summer, is ready to get back on the field. Allen isn’t the only wide receiver they added to the roster on Tuesday, with the team also signing Johnny King, who was released by the Colts less than a week ago. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound receiver went undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State, but had an impressive collegiate career that included 31 starts, 142 receptions for 1,836 yards and 14 total touchdowns.

The team released undrafted free agents Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid to make room for the receivers. With the Eagles bringing back Dennis Kelly, and then Josh Sills coming back from the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the offensive line has a little more depth than it did back in the spring. However, it’s no secret the team likes to build in the trenches, so Okorafor and Reid might be back on the practice squad at some point in the future.