Live Eagles training camp practice updates: Day 8

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule continues today with the first of three (!) practices before a walkthrough closed to media access on Friday ahead of the team’s first preseason game (!) on Saturday.

Here’s what on tap for Tuesday morning:

9:40 AM ET - Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s press conference

10:00 AM ET - Practice begins

Post-practice - Select players available to media

With Eagles training camp closed to public access at the NovaCare Complex, there’s no better way to track all of the news than with the comprehensive coverage we have lined up for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Follow me on Twitter (@BrandonGowton) and Threads (@BrandonGowton) for live practice updates. I’ll be covering Eagles training camp from the team’s headquarters on a daily basis. You can find practice tweets from myself and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below.

Make sure you keep refreshing BGN for today’s practices notes, daily BGN Radio podcasts, and other training camp coverage goodness!

READING AND LISTENING MATERIAL WHILE YOU WAIT FOR UPDATES

NEWS TRACKER

Note: if the tracker isn’t properly loading for you, you can CLICK HERE.