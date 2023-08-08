Eagles News: Jordan Davis poised to break out?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL breakout players for 2023: Predicting next wave of stars - ESPN+

Jordan Davis, DT, Eagles. It was lost in the shuffle during an otherwise incredible season for the Eagles, but Davis wasn’t as immediately impactful during his rookie campaign as his college tape would have suggested. He was sidelined in midseason by a high-ankle sprain, and when the Eagles added Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph during his time on injured reserve, he didn’t regain his role. After playing about 33% of the defensive snaps before his injury, he was down to 18% after returning. Most of his playoff playing time came with the Eagles leading by multiple scores in the second half. With Suh and Joseph off the roster, Davis will assume a larger role as the team’s primary nose tackle. Fletcher Cox and Jalen Carter will be in place to try and create pass-rushing opportunities on the interior, so that won’t be Davis’ primary responsibility, but he needs to help improve Philadelphia’s rush defense. The Eagles had the league’s seventh-worst success rate on rush defense last season and were the league’s worst defense in power situations. Davis can play an essential role in helping them firm up on the ground.

Jalen Hurts lands at No. 3 on NFL Top 100 List - BGN

There have been a lot of inconsistencies with ranking Jalen Hurts this offseason, with the Eagles QB considered among the Top 3 or Top 10 at his position, but his peers have voted him the No. 3 player in the entire NFL heading into the 2023 season. He beat out Joe Burrow (No. 6) and Josh Allen (No. 8). For someone who was among the finalists for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Best NFL Player at various league and industry events, Hurts’ being at the top of the Top 100 List is unquestionably well-deserved. The Eagles QB put on show-after-show last season, pulled off one of the best Super Bowl performances of all time, and added his name to a long list of league and franchise record books.

Eagles training camp Day 7 practice recap - BGN Radio

Up in the Air - Iggles Blitz

Jalen Carter has been up and down. That’s not an issue for a rookie DT. He has moments where he overwhelms blockers, but has also had more than a few where the blockers got the best of him. Carter isn’t on track to start right now, but I didn’t expect him to. He should be a key role player this season. If he does start and makes an impact, that’s even better. Nolan Smith has been one of the stars of camp. His motor and athleticism have been incredibly impressive. He’s got a lot of players in front of him, but Smith is showing that the Eagles need to find snaps for him. Tyler Steen had a shot at being the starting RG. Cam Jurgens seems to have won that compeition. Steen is now seeing most of his time at backup LT. You love that kind of versatility from a rookie. Sydney Brown started with the 3’s and has worked his way up. He’s now with the 2’s. Brown has impressed people with his speed. He flies downhill, closing to the ball in a flash. That’s what you want in run support. And he is physical.

Five areas Jalen Hurts can still improve - NBCSP

Throwing to the backs: Hurts loves going vertical and driving the ball down the field, and he’s really good at it. He was 3rd-most accurate in the NFL throwing the deep ball last year, and his 12.1 yards per completion was 2nd-highest among QBs who started at least 10 games (behind college teammate Tua Tagovailoa). But on 3rd-and-5 or shorter, he was only 17-for-31, and that 54.8 percent completion percentage ranked 23rd out of 36 QBs who threw at least 20 passes in those situations. One thing that could help Hurts be more effective on 3rd and short or medium is dumping the ball off more to the backs, and that’s been a big focus in training camp. It doesn’t mean he can’t take risks, it doesn’t mean he needs to stop being aggressive. It just means if nothing is open down the field, there’s nothing wrong with taking the easy answer with an underneath throw, which is almost guaranteed to be open considering the Eagles’ outside weapons and the receiving ability we’ve seen from D’Andre Swift and Kenny Gainwell. The Eagles got the fewest catches (48), yards (262) and TD catches (0) from running backs last year. Miles Sanders, Gainwell and Boston Scott caught 79 percent of their targets (48 of 61), which is very good. But Hurts just didn’t throw to them very much. Hurts has only thrown two career TD passes to running backs – one to Gainwell late in 2021, another late in the blowout playoff loss to the Bucs a couple months later. With Gainwell expected to take on a bigger role and Swift now in the mix (156 catches the last three years), throwing to the backs should be a safe, efficient way for Hurts and the Eagles to pick up yards and convert third downs.

Nick Foles is appearing at Xfinity Live! with Fall Out Boy and more — but you have to gamble to get in - Inquirer

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and other Philadelphia sports legends — including Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, former Eagles running back Darren Sproles, ex-Sixers guard Lou Williams, and former Flyer Scott Hartnell — will be making participating in Q&As and taking part in sports skills challenges as part of Fan Fest 2023 at Xfinity Live! on Aug. 26. Fall Out Boy and Rae Sremmurd will also be performing as part of the annual event hosted by 97.5 The Fanatic and sponsored by FanDuel. But that’s where the catch comes in. To get tickets, you have to be a resident of either Pennsylvania or New Jersey, and you will have to place a bet worth at least $25 on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Once your bet is placed, FanDuel will email you a link to claim your ticket to Fan Fest, which you must be 21 or older to attend. The wager must be placed between Aug. 6 and Aug. 25 to qualify, and it must have odds of -300 or longer.

Keep it popping! Groundbreaking investment tackles unemployment in the neurodiverse community - PE.com

This weekend, the relationship between the Eagles and Popcorn for the People continued to expand with the addition of corporate sponsors. Along with Wawa and Nouryon, the Eagles pledged to turn a closed Wawa location into a production facility for Popcorn for the People and opened a permanent stand at Lincoln Financial Field, located in Pepsi Plaza. “Our relationships with each of them have evolved into a collaborative partnership that is creating new employment opportunities for neurodiverse and disabled individuals in Philadelphia,” Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said.

Jets to sign Bruce Hector - PFT

Hector played in 11 games for the Eagles after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and he also played in three games for the Lions in 2021. He spent time on the Lions’ practice squad last year.

Cowboys news: Luke Schoonmaker makes practice debut, listed as backup TE on first depth chart - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys rookie tight end is finally ready for on-field work, trying to make an immediate impact behind Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

Thoughts on every position on the roster as Giants head to Detroit - Big Blue View

So, some of you were not happy with me for not including Daniel Jones as a riser in my ‘stock up, stock down’ post. So, here goes. Jones has had an outstanding camp. You have probably read or heard in other places about Jones looking comfortable or in control of the Giants’ offense. In Year 2 with Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka that has been the case. How Jones is throwing the ball has also stood out. You can see on some of his intermediate throws that there is a surprising amount of zip on the ball, and Jamison Crowder told Big Blue View recently that Jones is better at reading defenses and knowing when to put touch on the ball than many give him credit for. If you have been watching the practice highlights via social media, you also know that Jones has thrown some gorgeous deep balls.

Washington Roster Move: Punter Colby Wadman signed after workout yesterday; Tress Way dealing with lower back tightness - Hogs Haven

Washington Commanders Punter Tress Way is dealing with some lower back tightness, but Head Coach Ron Rivera said he didn’t expect it to keep him from playing in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Friday night. They tried out two punters at practice yesterday, a long with a long snapper and a pair of defensive backs.

Patrick Mahomes looks in mid-season form - SB Nation

NFL training camps are well underway, and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are hard at work preparing for another run at a title. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to be in mid-season form. The team’s social media department shared a clip on Saturday of Mahomes finding wide receiver Skyy Moore on a screen pass, and the ever creative passer seems to have a new way of getting the ball to his receivers.

Monday Football Monday #145: 10 questions about the current landscape of the NFL - The SB Nation NFL Show

Happy Monday! It’s the first official week of the preseason! RJ Ochoa, Mark Schofield and JP Acosta share their thoughts on various questions that still exist with the current state of the NFL.

