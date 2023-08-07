Jalen Hurts lands at No. 3 on NFL Top 100 List

There have been a lot of inconsistencies with ranking Jalen Hurts this offseason, with the Eagles QB considered among the Top 3 or Top 10 at his position, but his peers have voted him the No. 3 player in the entire NFL heading into the 2023 season.

He beat out Joe Burrow (No. 6) and Josh Allen (No. 8).

For someone who was among the finalists for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Best NFL Player at various league and industry events, Hurts’ being at the top of the Top 100 List is unquestionably well-deserved. The Eagles QB put on show-after-show last season, pulled off one of the best Super Bowl performances of all time, and added his name to a long list of league and franchise record books.

Hurts makes seven total Eagles among the Top 100 heading into this next season — which should be expected with what is widely considered one of the deepest rosters in the NFL. Here’s where the QB’s teammates landed on the list:

No. 22 — A.J. Brown

No. 37 — Jason Kelce

No. 41 — Lane Johnson

No. 48 — Haason Reddick

No. 65 — Darius Slay

No. 100 — DeVonta Smith

The 2023 preseason starts in just a few days, which means we won’t have to wait long to see this talented group back on the field. Hopefully Hurts lives up to the hype — although, there’s no reason to doubt that he does.