Eagles News: Peter King says “Howie Roseman has constructed the deepest team in football”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Training Camp Tour: Tua’s New Armor, Odell’s New Approach, and Carolina’s New Brain - FMIA

I left Philadelphia after camp thinking Howie Roseman has constructed the deepest team in football. Ironic, really, that the most important depth piece he drafted tore this team apart. I’m exaggerating there, because Jalen Hurts didn’t tear the team apart—the immaturity of the oft-injured Carson Wentz did. Wentz handled the drafting of Hurts in the second round three years ago childishly when it was an excellent team-first move. And today, on Hurts’ 25th birthday, one thing is clear: The quarterback who took the Eagles within a whisper of winning the Super Bowl six months ago is a long-term keeper with the kind of fire coaches pray they’ll get to coach at least once in their lives. “What’d you try to improve this offseason in your game?” I asked Hurts the other day. “I think just the overall development. Every time you go into an offseason, for me at least, I look at guys like MJ (Michael Jordan) and Kobe [Bryant] and how they diagnose their game. Obviously two different sports, but trying to get better at my strengths and then turning my weaknesses into my strengths. I’ve always been a unique player. But embracing the rarity of being a true triple-threat … Throwing, running, and mind. For a long time people said guys like me couldn’t think or couldn’t process. “Trying to put that to sleep.”

Eagles sign two veteran linebackers - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Each player reportedly signed a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million. It’s not currently clear how much of that money is guaranteed. This news hardly comes as a surprise; the Eagles were looking thin at the linebacker position. Whereas last year the likes of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White were making plays in training camp, this year’s group has been pretty quiet. The top trio of Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow, and Christian Elliss have failed to really stand out in a positive way this summer.

Making Moves & Camp Talk - Iggles Blitz

Cunningham is 28. He’s got good size at 6-3, 238. He started 66 games in Houston from 2017-2021. He was limited to 6 starts in Tennessee last year. Jack is 27. He’s 6-1, 244. Jack started 82 games for the Jaguars from 2016-2021. He started 13 games for the Steelers last season. Nick Sirianni faced both players on a regular basis when he was with the Colts. He thought highly of both of them. The players have the kind of experience the Eagles need in the LB room. We would need a time machine for these to be significant moves, but they do improve the middle of the defense. There is legitimate depth at LB now. Jack and Cunningham will have to battle for roster spots. Neither one of them is guaranteed anything other than an opportunity.

NFC East roundtable: Early training camp stars, top areas of concern and fantasy advice - The Athletic

Wulf: There aren’t any likely shocks coming cut-wise, though veteran additions like Penny, Edmunds and Morrow aren’t guaranteed their spots yet. Marcus Mariota isn’t going anywhere, per se, as the No. 2 quarterback, but we’ll use this space instead to note how much he’s struggled throughout camp thus far. Sloppy interceptions and tuck-and-running have been commonplace, along with wayward incompletions. The balance of Mariota’s career certainly means more than one week in a new place (and Zach Berman has been quick to point out how bad Nick Foles looked during the summer of 2017), but the Eagles would probably like to see more from the former No. 2 pick.

Eagles introduce new popcorn stand that will employ adults with autism and disabilities - Inquirer

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is plenty excited for the upcoming season with the team hoping to reach similar heights following its appearance in Super Bowl LVII. Away from the field, one of Lurie’s biggest passions remains his involvement with the Eagles Autism Foundation. On Sunday, before the team’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Lurie announced the team is building a new popcorn concession stand that will employ adults with autism and intellectual disabilities in partnership with “Popcorn for the People.” According to a 2023 report by the U.S. Department of Labor, at least 85% of individuals on the autism spectrum are unemployed. This rate is the highest among any other disability.

Spadaro: Eagles fans savor a special time for the franchise - PE.com

This is a partnership in so many ways – the Philadelphia Eagles and the fans around the world who are so passionate and giving and completely into everything that happens on and off the field with this football team. The last seven days have been a prime example of the ways the connection is made, deepened, linked forever. Last Monday, right around 3:30 AM, fans lined up to gain prime position for the opening of the Pro Shop at Lincoln Financial Field and by the time the doors opened as the 2023 Kelly Green merchandise line dropped, there were hundreds of fans lined up – patient, excited, thrilled to be there as an era of Eagles football was revisited. Throughout the week, as the Eagles conducted practice at the NovaCare Complex, the sidelines were crowded as Season Ticket Members and invited guests craned their necks and watched the Eagles run their Training Camp paces, oohing and aahing and enjoying every moment of it.

Carson Wentz works out in gear from his three teams, while waiting for his fourth - PFT

In May, his camp leaked that Wentz was “open to starter or backup roles.” The mere fact that he would consider himself a potential starter perhaps is keeping him from getting opportunities to be a backup. Like former NFL MVP Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick, the inability to accept without condition or equivocation the No. 2 (at best) spot on a depth chart (and the salary that goes with it) makes it harder to find a landing spot in a supporting role. At this point, with all camps open and the first full week of preseason games coming, most teams looking for backup quarterbacks what players who are content to accept their role. Having a player at No. 2 or No. 3 who believes he should have a shot at moving to No. 1 could be more disruptive than productive. Wentz’s prospects might also be hampered by persistent concerns regarding whether he’s a good teammate. Those rumblings first emerged during his time with the Eagles. As a backup, getting along with other players (including the starter) becomes critical.

Cowboys need to sign a veteran kicker as both Brandon Aubrey and Tristan Vizcaino falter - Blogging The Boys

When team owner Jerry Jones made it public that the team was moving on from kicker Brett Maher, it was met with mixed reactions among fans. Some fans felt like it was the right decision after Maher’s historically bad performance in the playoffs. Missing four extra point attempts had never been done in an NFL game up to that point. Some fans felt like it was a knee-jerk reaction, feeling as though Maher had proved reliable throughout the regular season. Regardless, many Cowboys fans went into camp feeling doubtful about the current kickers on the roster. Kickers Tristan Vizcaino and Brandon Aubrey have only added fuel to the doubters throughout training camp. They have been inconsistent throughout most of camp, and their worst day came on Saturday.

Big Blue View mailbag: Dead snap, Tom Coughlin, running backs, more questions - Big Blue View

Gregg, obviously the Giants have to be better in games against NFC East opponents. They can’t just beat the Washington Commanders. They know that. The roster is better. The Giants, though, will likely be underdogs in the four combined games they will play against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Can they win a couple of those games? Sure. They can also lose to the Commanders. The Giants are improving, but there is work to be done, and I think anyone who is objective would look at the Eagles and Cowboys and believe they are still more talented.

The United States’ Women’s World Cup loss in PKs came on the smallest possible margin - SB Nation

The United States entered the 2023 Women’s World Cup seeking to become the first team to ever three-peat in the event. What was expected to be another display of American dominance in the sport instead ended with a loss in the first game of the knockout round on one of the most heartbreaking moments you will ever see in a game of this magnitude. Sweden eliminated the United States in penalty kicks, 5-4, after a 0-0 draw in regulation that saw the USWNT blow oh so many chances for a decisive goal. The Americans blew it again in PKs, with Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, and Kelley O’Hara all missing to leave an opening for the Swedes. Lina Hurtig stepped up for the chance to win the match and blasted a shot to the left side of the net. US keeper Alyssa Naeher got a hand on the ball and appeared to keep it from crossing the line, but video review showed the ball crossed by the smallest possible margin.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message