Eagles training camp practices notes from The Linc

Today marked the seventh Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice ahead of the 2023 season. Here's what I observed at Lincoln Financial Field.

EAGLES PRACTICE NOTES

• This wasn’t the Eagles’ sharpest practice this summer.

• JALEN HURTS WATCH: After struggling on Friday, Hurts rebounded to some extent on Sunday night.

Hurts made two flashy throws. The first was a ball that had enough arc to clear the outstretched arm of Reed Blankenship underneath to get to A.J. Brown along the left sideline during a two-minute drill. Impressive accuracy and touch. Hurts later threw a 50-50 ball to A.J. Brown that allowed the receiver to ‘Moss’ Josh Jobe for a touchdown.

Outside of those moments, Hurts was quietly efficient. He helped lead the Eagles offense on some scoring drives, including the night’s first 11-on-11 series.

Hurts mostly avoided putting the ball in harm’s way but he did have a pass along the right sideline to DeVonta Smith knocked down by Terrell Edmunds.

Hurts also seemed guilty of holding the ball a little too long at times. He took off running in 7-on-7s again, which has become a big pet peeve of mine.

The Linc is fired up to see Jalen Hurts. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/6FZsN12jUE — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 6, 2023

• EAGLES INJURY REPORT: Nakobe Dean (ankle) and James Bradberry (groin) are still not practicing. Dean is reportedly expected to be back soon.

Good news on Patrick Johnson (ankle): the pass rusher’s injury isn’t considered to be serious despite having to be carted off the field on Friday. That said, there currently isn’t a known timeline for his return.

Moro Ojomo seemed to get poked in the eye during a 1-on-1 drill. He left practice shortly thereafter.

Deon Cain (ankle) missed his fourth straight practice. Can’t make the club in the tub.

Devon Allen (calf) is still on the NFI list.

• NEW LINEBACKER SIGNINGS: Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham did not practice. Guessing they’ll be ready for Tuesday’s session. Jack is wearing No. 47 and Cunningham is wearing No. 46. Not ideal numbers but they had slim pickings at this point in time.

• Josh Andrews also did not practice. He is listed on the Eagles’ roster as No. 61.

• Josh Sills was back at practice after being reinstated from the commissioner’s exempt list. He did not take part in team drills. Sills is now wearing No. 73 after previously wearing No. 61.

• The Eagles ran a jet sweep with DeVonta on their first drive. That’s noteworthy considering Smith has zero career carries. Smith ran four times for just six yards and one touchdown at Alabama.

• Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss were the first-team linebackers. No Nolan Smith this time around. Morrow had a play where he came flying in to stop a toss to D’Andre Swift. Elliss was later in position for a tackle for loss on Boston Scott.

• Offensive line vs. defensive line 1-on-1 notes: Lane Johnson was not fooled by a Haason Reddick spin move, Jordan Davis bullied Brett Toth by driving him straight back with a bull rush, Sua Opeta stood up Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu had his way with Julian Good-Jones to the point where JGJ was pushed back into the ground. Mr. T is having a good camp and seems to be in position to make the roster.

• Marcus Mariota continues to struggle as a passer. The Eagles’ backup quarterback had three straight overthrows during a two-minute drill. He also threw a bullet of a deep pass to Tyrie Cleveland, who may have been able to make the catch still ... but it looked like there should have been more touch on the ball. Mariota continues to look pretty good as a runner.

Marcus Mariota got a pretty big cheer while running out of the tunnel to tonight’s Linc practice. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 6, 2023

• Hard to parse if the Eagles quarterbacks weren’t being aggressive enough or if the coverage was so good that they were forced to hold the ball and get coverage sacked. Mariota can only get so much benefit of the doubt when he had the sixth-slowest average time to throw in the NFL last season. Hurts ranked eight spots lower at 14th.

• With the Eagles being light at linebacker in this practice, undrafted rookie free agent Ben VanSumeren actually got some first-team reps.

• K’Von Wallace continues to get first-team safety reps. I’m hardly all in on him but he’s looked better than expected this summer. Probably a pretty safe bet to make the roster as long as he doesn’t implode in the preseason games (see: Davion Taylor last year).

• Second straight practice where Rashaad Penny had a pretty nice run.

• Trey Sermon failed to make a leaping contested catch against Shaun Bradley.

• Joseph Ngata had a short touchdown catch working with the second-team offense. Some nice preseason games could really strengthen his chances of making the roster.

• Julian Good-Jones had a bad low snap to Ian Book that caused the quarterback to fall on his butt. I couldn’t stop laughing.

• Neither Arryn Siposs nor Ty Zentner have looked good punting in camp but the former has been less worse than the latter.

The results of their three punts in terms of yardage and hang time:

Siposs: 45, 4.31

Siposs: 47, 4.71

Siposs: 43, 4.57

Zentner: 53, 4.31

Zentner: 40, 4.00

Zentner: 55, 4.00

Zentner posted the longer distances but his hang time was bad. He’s not giving the punt coverage team enough time in those instances. For context, the NFL’s two worst punters in average hang time last year came in at 3.85 and 4.10 seconds.

The Eagles also had Siposs and Zentner practice some directional punting. Neither of them was able to pin the ball close to the corner but Siposs came closer than the rookie did.

TL;DR — the Eagles should be monitoring punter situations elsewhere in the league with the hope that an upgrade becomes available to them.

Or they could just stick with Siposs and merely hope he’s not a disaster in a playoff loss for the third straight season?

• The Eagles announced a practice attendance total of over 50,000.

For historical context, here’s a look back at their attendance totals over the years:

2016 — 36,000 (two practices combined)

2017 — 59,000 (two practices combined)

2018 — 75,000 (two practices combined)

2019 — “More than 40,000” (one practice)

2020 - No practices

2021 — 25,896 (one practice)

2022 — “Almost 30,000” (one practice)

• For those wondering why the Eagles were wearing jerseys with lime green numbers, it’s to promote the Eagles Autism Foundation

UP NEXT: The Eagles have a walkthrough on Monday that’s closed to media. We’ll return the NovaCare Complex to watch them practice on Tuesday starting at 10:00 AM. (Note: Tuesday was originally scheduled to be an off day but the Eagles booked another practice.)