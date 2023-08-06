Eagles training camp: Live practice updates from Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule continues tonight with the team’s first and only practice open to the public at Lincoln Financial Field.

Players will be wearing their special Eagles Autism Foundation jerseys with bright green jersey numbers (see the picture of A.J. Brown from last year above this article).

The on-field action begins at 7:00 PM Eastern. Nick Sirianni will address reporters prior to practice at 6:40 PM. There will be no post-practice media availability.

