Eagles News: Stock up on Josh Jobe

Roob’s 10 Eagles Observations: Backup CB situation becoming clearer - NBCSP

1. Josh Jobe has quietly asserted himself as the Eagles’ top backup outside cornerback, separating from a crowded field that includes veteran free agent Greedy Williams, third-year pro Zech McPhearson, Georgia rookie Kelee Ringo, 2022 holdover Mario Goodrich and promising LSU rookie Mekhi Garner. McPhearson has been the top backup the last two years – he’s played 278 snaps on defense, exactly one in the slot. But he’s been exclusively a slot this summer and is in the mix to back up Avonte Maddox inside. Williams is a fourth-year veteran who’s started 21 games for the Browns, and he probably started out training camp as the favorite to back up Darius Slay and James Bradberry. But Jobe has outplayed him. Garner is a big, physical guy who you could see eventually landing at safety, Goodrich – who was here all last year as well – has worked both inside and outside, and Ringo has had some really good moments but also some rookie moments. Jobe has been the best of the bunch. His coverage has been consistently very good, his technique is outstanding and he’s a physical kid who doesn’t back down whether he’s covering A.J. Brown or the last guy on the roster. With Bradberry out Friday, Jobe worked with the 1’s and he looks comfortable with that group. Jobe, undrafted out of Alabama, only played 12 snaps on defense last year but he’s been one of the Eagles’ most improved players this summer. And considering that Slay is 32 and Bradberry turned 30 on Friday, if the 25-year-old Jobe continues to improve, he could have an even bigger role in the future.

Week 1 of Eagles training camp: No surprises - BGN

Nolan Smith. Smith wouldn’t be the first guy to start camp hot and then cool off as the calendar gets closer to September. But it sure seems like Sean Desai is going to have to find a way to get him on the field. Heading into camp I wondered if they would give him some time as an off-ball linebacker simply to get him on the field, because we should expect him to play only about 20% of snaps in relief of Haason Reddick. And then on Thursday it happened, Smith–weirdly along with Derek Barnett–saw some reps there. On Friday with Nakobe Dean on the sidelines nursing an injury, Smith and Christian Ellis played together at LB with the 1s, which does not bode well for Nicholas Morrow.

Eagles training camp Day 6 practice recap - BGN Radio

From Nick Sirianni showing Jalen Hurts tough love to under-the-radar standouts, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski take you through the third day of training camp action. The guys also hand out their daily MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards! Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company! (21 or older.) Use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Eagles 53-man roster projection after the first half 2023 training camp - PhillyVoice

The coaching staff has had nice things to say about Sermon, but that has usually been because they have been asked about him specifically. (When coaches get asked about a specific player, they’re going to say nice things.) There’s a fear among the fan base that Sermon will be snatched up on waivers should the Eagles cut him. I’m not so sure about that. The 49ers waived Sermon a year ago, and 18 teams passed on him before the Eagles claimed him at their 19th waiver order spot. During the 2022 season, he had two carries. Has he really improved his stock since then? Would a team be eager to claim a player who did not make his team’s 53-man roster two consecutive seasons? He feels like a player the Eagles could likely bring back on the practice squad. And if he were to be claimed by another team? Meh. It’s not as if he has done anything special in practice.

Eagles’ Haason Reddick demands recognition as one of the league’s top edge rushers - ESPN

“Last year I’ve shown [I’m] one of the most elite, one of the best at what I do,” said Reddick, who has been limited early in training camp with a groin strain. “Top five. When you talk about Haason Reddick, if I’m not in that category for you, now I’ve got to question, ‘Do you really know football?’” The evidence is becoming harder to ignore. His 39.5 sacks since 2020 are third-most in that span behind only Myles Garrett (44) and T.J. Watt (43). He has also forced the most fumbles (13) during that time. Reddick, 28, is the only player in NFL history to record double-digit sacks in three straight years with three different teams, posting 12.5 sacks with the Arizona Cardinals in ’20 and 11 with the Carolina Panthers in ’21 before the Camden, New Jersey native inked a three-year, $45 million deal with his hometown team last offseason.

Vikings worked out Ronald Darby - PFT

Cornerback Ronald Darby’s search for a place to play in 2023 took him to Minnesota this week. Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Darby worked out for the Vikings on Thursday. Darby also visited the Texans last week.

Pelissero: Miami Dolphins worked out former Philadelphia Eagles’ DT Marvin Wilson - The Phinsider

Philadelphia signed Wilson, and he made his NFL debut on Jan. 8, 2022, against the Dallas Cowboys. He returned to the Eagles for a second season and appeared in one game, recording four tackles against the Houston Texans, last season.

Vikings sign OT Jarrid Williams, release OT Bobby Evans - Daily Norseman

Williams spent seven years in the college ranks. . .you know, a lot of people go to college for seven years. . .splitting his time between the University of Houston and the University of Miami. He went undrafted in 2022 and spent time on the practice squads of both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions. He found himself back with the Eagles briefly after the season ended, but was released and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who let him go just a few days ago.

NFL Hall of Fame: DeMarcus Ware, Chuck Howley enter the Hall - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys get a double shot of Hall of Fame love today. Legends DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley give their Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony speeches. Cowboys fans will have to share DeMarcus Ware with Denver Broncos fans on this day. Ware made his name as a sack master with the Cowboys, but ended his career with the Broncos where he finally got a Super Bowl ring. Dallas drafted Ware 11th overall in the 2005 draft out of Troy University. Ware spent nine seasons with the Cowboys and three with the Broncos. Over that time he had 117 sacks for Dallas which is the franchise record, and he ended his career with 138.5 sacks, including two in his Super Bowl win. [BLG Note: Congrats to Broncos legend DeMarcus Ware!]

New York Giants stock up, stock down: Training camp risers, fallers - Big Blue View

Jalin Hyatt — Star. Of. Camp. That’s all. The third-round pick has shown far more polish as a route runner and receiver than many thought he had. If NFL scouts had expected this there is no way Hyatt would have been available at pick No. 73, where GM Joe Schoen engineered a trade up to select him. Hyatt is one of those ‘when he’s even, he’s leavin’ players who simply runs away from defensive backs at times.

Washington Commanders Roster Move: CB Jace Whittaker signed after Emmanuel Forbes groin injury - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders drafted Emmanuel Forbes in the 1st round this year, and he has been having a great training camp according to multiple reports. He has been running with the 1st team and battling with Washington’s top two WRs (Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson). He suffered a groin injury yesterday, Head Coach Ron Rivera said that they didn’t expect him to miss time, but he would have to be reevaluated. Forbes also downplayed the injury after practice.

Trea Day (and everybody’s celebratin’): Phillies 9, Royals 6 - The Good Phight

It feels so well-timed, doesn’t it? After months of struggle and frustration, Trea Turner returned home to face a crowd in Philadelphia that put on a display that showed they still believe in him. And tonight Trea Turner fulfilled his part. [BLG Note: Let’s go Phils.]

Tim Anderson got the Sonic rings knocked out of him - SB Nation

It’s been seven years since the last true MLB fight between two players where a punch actually connected, but at long last, we have a real MLB fight. Chicago White Sox 2B Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez got into a bit of a fracas during their game on Saturday. The resulting donnybrook ended with Ramirez getting the win and Anderson possibly becoming the funniest meme of the MLB season. Let’s break it down, major frame by major frame. Here’s the full video of the play and the resulting brouhaha.

