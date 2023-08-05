Eagles News: Trade for Aaron Donald?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Judging 10 overreactions off the 2023 NFL offseason - ESPN+

The Rams could deal Aaron Donald at the trade deadline. The Rams won the Super Bowl a year and a half ago, but right now, they project to possibly be the youngest team in the league. They’re coming off a five-win season and parted ways with key veterans this offseason. Donald is in his 10th season, openly contemplated retirement after his eighth and has nothing left to prove as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best defensive players in league history. The Rams are not looking to move Donald, Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp to further reduce salary and spin into a rebuilding phase, but sometimes things change. Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION What would it take to get Donald for a stretch run? Whatever it is, pay it. This is a player who might be in his final NFL season, is still impossible to block and, if dealt, could qualify as the most significant trade-deadline pickup in league history. If the Rams are dead in the water by late October and Donald is again contemplating retiring after the season and wants to join a contender to see if he can bag a second Super Bowl title, why wouldn’t a team accommodate him? The Rams need high picks to help restock, as they haven’t made a first-round selection since 2016. This could be a pipe dream — Donald might want to finish his career with the Rams and is content with the title he has already won. But I’m keeping an eye on it, in large part because of how much fun it would be to watch teams pursue him at the deadline.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Nick Sirianni shows Jalen Hurts some tough love - BGN

Hurts drew criticism from Nick Sirianni towards the end of practice after he slid just short of the marker in the open field and then didn’t properly hand the ball to the ref for them to spot it as quickly as possible during a running clock scenario. Sirianni was not shy to get after Hurts from a distance as the quarterback took a knee on the sideline. Hurts seemed frustrated with himself and ended up doing some pushups as a punishment. To his credit, Hurts is capable of handling tough coaching, unlike a previous Eagles quarterback. He also did still have some quality connections with Brown in addition to some good 1-on-1 throws on Friday. It’ll be interesting to see how Hurts responds to this practice on Sunday night. The expectation here is that he’ll look sharper in his next outing.

Eagles training camp Day 6 practice recap - BGN Radio

From Nick Sirianni showing Jalen Hurts tough love to under-the-radar standouts, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski take you through the third day of training camp action. The guys also hand out their daily MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season - NFL.com

4) Jalen Hurts is special. He has an uncanny ability to almost always make the right play, and his significant improvement put the league on notice: He went 9-1 vs. teams above .500 (including the playoffs), and he led the team to the Super Bowl. The most promising area of growth was his production in the pass game, as he led the NFL in completion percentage (72.6), pass TD-to-INT ratio (20:4) and passer rating (111.8) from inside the pocket, per Next Gen Stats. He’s become the full package, the kind of QB you want leading your team. If his phone’s lock screen is any indication of his focus heading into 2023, the rest of the NFC and league might not stand a chance.

Meet the 2023 Eagles Cheerleaders! - PE.com

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially unveiled the Eagles Cheerleader roster for the 2023 season. This year’s team is made up of 33 members who will proudly represent the organization as brand ambassadors. The squad performs for more than 70,000 fans on gamedays at Lincoln Financial Field and serves the community, both in Philadelphia and beyond, throughout the year. Hundreds of impressive candidates spanning across the United States, as well as internationally, applied for the prestigious role. Comprised of eight new members and 25 returning veterans, the team includes an oncology research scientist, a data analyst, and an immuno-oncology researcher at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Eagles fan behind throwback jersey leak - Axios

Flashback: The 31-year-old woke up Saturday morning after a long overnight shift as a chemical mixer and went on the Eagles app, looking for tickets to the team’s home-opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He clicked on a “Go Green” tab, thinking he was being redirected to information about the team’s recycling initiative. (Axios tried locating the tab but it’s no longer on the app.)

Panthers sign CB Mac McCain - PFT

Cornerback Mac McCain is the newest member of the Panthers. The Panthers announced McCain’s signing on Friday afternoon. Cornerback Colby Richardson was waived in a corresponding move. McCain entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2021. He joined the Eagles as a waiver claim and played in two games for them during his rookie season. He had three tackles in those appearances.

Cowboys stock watch: Risers and fallers from the first week of practices - Blogging The Boys

Josh Ball has been getting first-team reps at right guard during Zack Martin’s holdout. So far, Ball’s looked inept in the role and only seems to be cementing the end of his run in Dallas. When the Cowboys made Ball a fourth-round pick in 2021, he was seen as having Day 2 talent but his stock was hurt by domestic violence allegations from college. But instead of being a steal, Ball has barely justified a roster spot and forced Dallas to keep looking for more offensive line depth. His use as RG1 over the last week was probably more out of typical veteran deference early in camp; he’s been here longer than most other prospects. But now that Matt Farniok and rookie T.J. Bass are reportedly getting more of those first-team reps, Ball’s opportunity to save his job is likely coming to a close.

Which Players Could Face Negative Contract Fate In 2024? - Over The Cap

Quarterback is the one position that did not show up on this list. The highest negative contract fate odds there were at 56.3% for Jared Goff and Dak Prescott, with both having the ends of their contracts after 2024.

Takeaways from Giants practice on Friday: Evan Neal suffers concussion in sloppy practice - Big Blue View

Evan Neal left practice early, and the Giants announced after practice that the second-year right tackle has a concussion and is in the protocol. Matt Peart took Neal’s spot at right tackle with the first team. Tight end Darren Waller also apparently left practice early.

Commanders fans are excited to see young players this week against the Browns in the first preseason game - Hogs Haven

If the OL and Sam Howell can rise to the challenge, Washington could surprise most NFL analysts by reaching the playoffs with a chance to get their first postseason win in nearly two decades. On the other hand, if the OL or the young quarterback (or both) can’t rise to the challenge, then Washington fans could find themselves getting very interested in the 2024 draft long before they should.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara suspended by the NFL for three games - Canal Street Chronicles

After over a year of speculation, Alvin Kamara has finally received his suspension for an altercation that took place in February of 2022. The New Orleans Saints running back will serve a three-game suspension in 2023. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news is coming just two days after Kamara met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the incident in person. [BLG Note: Reminder that the Eagles own the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kamara will miss the Saints’ games against the Titans (home), Panthers (away), and Packers (away).]

This map of new Big Ten shows how ridiculous conference realignment is - SB Nation

The newest wave of college conference realignment has hit in full force, and everything you thought you knew about college sports no longer applies. Oregon and Washington are now in the Big Ten. Arizona has been accepted to the Big 12, and Utah and Arizona State are poised to join them. All of this follows USC and UCLA going to the Big Ten a year ago, and Texas and Oklahoma jumping to the SEC. Meanwhile, Florida State is looking for private equity money to stay competitive in the changing landscape of college sports. It’s all completely ridiculous, with TV money winning out over the regional rivalries that make up the soul of college athletics. If you’re still feeling a little confused on how everything is shaking out, here’s a helpful map from ESPN’s Field Yates on the new Big Ten. It shows just how outrageous this conference conference is now.

