Josh Sills set to rejoin the Eagles’ roster

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been on the Commissioner’s Exempt List since Feb. 1, after he was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. Sills will be back on the Eagles roster Saturday after a jury found him not guilty on both charges.

The Eagles released an official statement on Friday evening:

“We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty. The organization has monitored the situation. The NFL has removed him from the Commissioner’s Exempt List and he will return to the team’s active roster.”

The NFL also released an official statement regarding the matter:

“We have notified the Eagles that Sills has been removed from the commissioner’s exempt list and is eligible to join the club. His status will be included in tomorrow’s league’s personnel notice.”

Sills was a 2022 undrafted free agent signing who made the roster at guard/tackle but only played four special team snaps in his rookie season. With the Eagles drafting Tyler Steen and resigning Dennis Kelly, Sills’ spot on the 53-man roster isn’t a lock. But, for now, he is set to rejoin the team in training camp.