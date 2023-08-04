Patrick Johnson injury: Eagles pass rusher carted off during training camp practice

The Eagles have been reasonably lucky up to this point with injuries, through most of 2022 and then through the 2023 offseason. A few players have been banged up in camp, like Nakobe Dean and James Bradberry, but nothing serious happened until Friday’s practice when SAM linebacker Patrick Johnson went to the ground during an 11-on-11 drill.

Johnson has been holding his knee/leg. Punched the ground in frustration. Had to be helped on to the cart that took him off the field. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 4, 2023

Johnson wasn’t a starter in 2022, but did take about 21 percent of the regular season defensive snaps, so it’s not like he didn’t contribute at all. He’s been having a nice camp (as recently detailed by BLG), too.

Original speculation indicated it could be a major injury:

#Eagles OLB Patrick Johnson suffered a knee injury at practice today, an NFL source said.



Potentially season-ending, but will have to undergo testing for final diagnosis. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 4, 2023

However, the latest news that the injury “isn’t considered serious” could offer a sigh of relief:

CORRECTION: Patrick Johnson’s injury isn’t consider serious, sources said. Still waiting on further testing. https://t.co/GDPyjDhZdU — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 4, 2023

Johnson seems bound to at least miss some practice time in the near future. We’ll have to wait and see what his projected return timeline looks like.