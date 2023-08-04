 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patrick Johnson injury: Eagles pass rusher carted off during training camp practice

Scary moment during Friday’s session.

By Alexis Chassen
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Eagles have been reasonably lucky up to this point with injuries, through most of 2022 and then through the 2023 offseason. A few players have been banged up in camp, like Nakobe Dean and James Bradberry, but nothing serious happened until Friday’s practice when SAM linebacker Patrick Johnson went to the ground during an 11-on-11 drill.

Johnson wasn’t a starter in 2022, but did take about 21 percent of the regular season defensive snaps, so it’s not like he didn’t contribute at all. He’s been having a nice camp (as recently detailed by BLG), too.

Original speculation indicated it could be a major injury:

However, the latest news that the injury “isn’t considered serious” could offer a sigh of relief:

Johnson seems bound to at least miss some practice time in the near future. We’ll have to wait and see what his projected return timeline looks like.

