Jalen Hurts explains his dedication to the mental part of being a triple-threat QB

The Eagles had their fifth practice on Thursday and quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke to reporters afterward to talk about his development as a QB and the development of his rapport with his teammates.

Hurts was asked about his lock screen that went viral, but the QB didn’t want to comment on it, particularly because if it were up to him, it’s not something that would public knowledge in the first place.

Here’s what the QB had to say:

On his development

Earlier on Thursday, Sirianni pointed out Hurts’ consistency through training camp, and the QB noted that was one of his priorities. But, that’s always been one of his priorities, and goals

He was asked what’s different this year, and the QB quipped that it’s the longest he’s been in one place.

“It’s my fourth year. I never had a fourth year before.”

Still. Hurts noted that it’s just a change of time, but the standard is still the standard.

The QB has talked about the mental part of his game and how it makes him a triple-threat quarterback, and he elaborated on that part of the trifecta on Thursday.

“I think for a long time, the world told guys like me that they couldn’t process, and they couldn’t have that approach to the game, and have the fundamental and mental awareness to execute and play the position at a high level. I just try and challenge myself and stretch myself out in all three areas of my game.”

On camp and his rapport with teammates

“It’s a day-by-day thing, it’s a day-by-day journey. We come out here, we practice hard. I try and practice my best, and try and treat practice as a game, but in the end, it’s a day-by-day thing, where we’re always learning. We’re always growing, and we’re always challenging one another. So, that’s the goal every day. The goal every day is to get better every day, and put something in and invest in yourself every day. So, it’s just embracing that.”

Hurts later talked about the different personalities that make up the QB room, pointing out that they have someone from Stanford (Tanner McKee), a Heisman Trophy winner (Marcus Mariota), and a guy from Notre Dame (Ian Book), so they have a wide variety of experiences. But, they all have the same goal of being the best they can be, and Hurts said he really enjoys the group and the meetings. He specifically noted that he likes the youthful mindset the room has, and all of them growing and developing together.

Head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned on Thursday that the conversations in the QB meetings are getting deeper than they were before, and Hurts credits that with experience and time. With more experience, they’re able to open more doors, have new conversations, and test things out to see what fits.

