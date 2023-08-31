Eagles could face Jalen Reagor in Week 1

It feels like a lifetime ago, but we really aren’t that far removed from Jalen Reagor suiting up in Midnight Green. The Eagles were able to move past that blunder by trading the WR to the Vikings last season, but after failing to catch on, Minnesota ended up cutting Reagor the day after final roster cuts.

Reagor was able to find another opportunity, however, and signed on to the Patriots practice squad.

Former Vikings’ WR Jalen Reagor, who cleared waivers today, is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, per source. The Patriots play the Eagles in Week 1, and Reagor will be a candidate to be promoted for the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

It’s interesting that he could be a candidate to be promoted to New England’s active roster next week to face his former team. You have to imagine that Reagor still has some pent up anger toward the Eagles and the fans after his more-than-rocky two seasons in Philly.

The wideout already had one chance to get some revenge when the Vikings played the Eagles in 2022, but Philly put on a clinic in that Monday Night Football game, winning 24-7. Reagor, for his part, had one catch for 7 yards, one run for 17 yards, and two punt returns for 5 yards. It was not his finest showing — although, what do you think that even looks like?

Even if Reagor is active for the Patriots in Week 1, it’s tough to imagine him having a big role with so little time to acclimate to a new system. He could be serving as an intel guy, but the Eagles offense changed a lot last season without him. Regardless, the Eagles will head to New England next week and might have a chance to reconnect with their former first-round draft pick.