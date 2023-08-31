Eagles jersey number updates: New looks for Tanner McKee, Kelee Ringo

In the aftermath of NFL roster cuts, several Philadelphia Eagles players capitalized on being able to change to newly available jersey numbers (h/t @igglesnut). And so here’s a very important #JerseyNumberAnalytics update for you.

OVERVIEW

RETURNING PLAYERS

QB Tanner McKee — from No. 10 to No. 19

CB Kelee Ringo — from No. 37 to No. 22

OL Fred Johnson — from No. 50 to No. 74

NEW PLAYERS

TE Albert Okwuegbunam — No. 85

DT Thomas Booker (practice squad) — No. 59

CB Tiawan Mullen (practice squad) — No. 33

NEW RETURNING PLAYER

OT Le’Raven Clark — No. 73

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

TANNER MCKEE

This is a perplexing change for McKee. Going from No. 10 to No. 19 is a definite downgrade. Maybe he wanted to be closer to his college number, No. 18, which is still owned by Britain Covey on the practice squad?

One would hope McKee didn’t have to defer to Arryn Siposs, who is No. 10 on the practice squad. Is this a sign that Siposs sticking around as the punter is more likely than it seemed after he got cut?

McKee balled out by making a lot of good decisions this summer. This is his worst one by far.

KELEE RINGO

Big-time glow up for Ringo! There should no doubt he can be a good cornerback in the future now.

Ringo is the first Eagles CB with dreads to wear No. 22 since ... Asante Samuel.

FRED JOHNSON

Johnson went from a bad camp body offensive line number (especially for a tackle as opposed to an interior lineman) to an acceptable backup number. Makes sense considering that’s how his standing evolved this summer.

No. 74 was just being worn by Josh Andrews and Quinton Bell. Ndamukong Suh had it after joining the team last year. Le’Raven Clark was No. 74 before he got signed away from Philly’s practice squad.

THOMAS BOOKER

Booker worn No. 56 with the Houston Texans.

No. 59 is an off-ball linebacker number. Or an edge rusher number, as seen with Janarius Robinson previously having it.

Booker kinda looks like a linebacker to me in the pictures I’ve seen. But he’s clearly not one considering he’s listed at 6’3”, 301 pounds.

Don’t love No. 59 for a DT. That’s camp body stuff.

TIAWAN MULLEN

Mullen had No. 42 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Going to No. 33 is a fine change for him as a depth slot guy. Josiah Scott was previously the backup slot in No. 33.

LE’RAVEN CLARK

As previously noted, Clark wore No. 74 in his last Eagles stint. Slight change for him upon his return.