College Football Week 1 NFL Draft Watch

The bulk of college football teams are kicking off their seasons this weekend! With these teams returning to the field, NFL Draft intrigue immediately returns as highly anticipated players begin their road to the draft and under the radar names are set to break out. Here are some NFL draft prospects to watch over the next few days.

Brant Kuithe, Tight End, Utah v. Florida (Thursday at 8 PM ET on ESPN)

The Utes sent Dalton Kincaid to the NFL in the first round of last year’s draft, leaving Brant Kuithe as Utah’s top tight end. Kuithe is a proven playmaker at the position with five years of college experience already under his belt. He is in the same mold as his former teammate, a wide receiver in the big body of a tight end. Expect the Utah passing game to run through Kuithe in their showdown with an athletic Florida defense.

Jason Marshall Jr., Cornerback, Florida v. Utah (Thursday at 8 PM ET on ESPN)

On the other side of the ball, Jason Marshall Jr. will be crucial in slowing down a Utah offense that knows how to score points. Marshall has all the talent to be one of the better cornerback in the country and he has a great opportunity to showcase those tools tonight.

Josh Newton, Cornerback, TCU v. Colorado (Saturday at 12 PM ET on FOX)

TCU sent lots of talent to the NFL after their National Championship appearance last year, but they are returning some really impressive players as well. Josh Newton stands out as the best among them, arguably the top cover man in the Big 12. Colorado is a bit of a wildcard this year, but it’s clear the Buffalos have speed on offense to challenge Newton in his 2023 season debut.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State v. Indiana (Saturday at 3:30 PM on CBS)

Marvin Harrison Jr. will be must watch television every week. Harrison is the best wide receiver prospect in over a decade and is a Heisman candidate this year. While he might be out of reach of most NFL team’s draft aspirations, tune in to see what all the talk is about.

Kalen King, Cornerback, Penn State v. West Virginia (Saturday at 7:30 PM on NBC)

Kalen King has a shot to be the best cornerback in the country this year. King is a phenomenal athlete and only getting better at the nuances of the cornerback position. He will fill a bigger role in 2023 with Joey Porter Jr. in the NFL and he should flourish.

Jared Verse, Edge Defender, FSU v. LSU (Sunday at 7:30 PM on ABC)

The biggest game of week one is a Sunday night top 10 showdown between the Seminoles and the Tigers. NFL draft talent will be all over the field at any given moment, but Jared Verse is the best prospect out there. Verse would have been a first rounder if he entered the draft last year, but he chose to return and help FSU chase an ACC championship. Now he is one of the better defenders in the country with every chance to be a top three prospect in the spring.